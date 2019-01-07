It is announced that at the close of business on 04 January 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 04 January 2019 91.90p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 90.63p per ordinary share

07 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45