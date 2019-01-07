07/01/2019 15:30:00

New Enlighten Tools Make it Easier to Identify Cyber Threats

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that its subsidiary, Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, (EITC), has released the latest version of the company’s proprietary Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF®). The new version includes the RADMF® Packet Capture (PCAP) Processing Pipeline (Px3), and RADMF® STEELBox. RADMF® Px3 extracts usable information from petabytes of raw data received daily from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks, and puts it into a format that can be ingested by a variety of platforms including Enlighten’s Big Data Platform (BDP). STEELBox is a stand-alone, secure environment that lets analysts investigate raw data content without fear of hidden malicious code compromising ongoing operations.

Correlating the new data with what already exists in the platform makes it easier to identify and verify malicious activity. Once a threat is identified, analysts can immediately pivot to RADMF® STEELBox through the platform interface. Instead of combing through volumes of raw data, analysts can launch just the slice of data they need into STEELBox, and then begin securely exploring critical evidence.

“One of the challenges facing cyber missions today is the ability to make sense of large volumes of raw data at mission speed,” said Duane Shugars, Enlighten’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “With the new RADMF® tools, our experienced team can quickly identify, correlate, and analyze malicious cyber threats and other activity within minutes – instead of hours or days.”

ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards; as such, Alion is ISO 9001:2015 certified and maintains CMMI Level 3-appraised development facilities. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC., an ALION COMPANY

For 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, has been solving many of the Nation’s most complex National Security challenges. MacB is committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. MacB was acquired by Alion Science and Technology in August 2018. To learn more, visit www.macb.com.

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING, LLC, (EITC), a MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, (EITC), a MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) company, has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. The company is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Enlighten was acquired by MacB in December 2016. To learn more, visit www.eitccorp.com.

