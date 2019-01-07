New Enlighten Tools Make it Easier to Identify Cyber Threats

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), an Alion company, announced today that its subsidiary, Enlighten IT Consulting , LLC, (EITC), has released the latest version of the company’s proprietary Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF®). The new version includes the RADMF® Packet Capture (PCAP) Processing Pipeline (Px3), and RADMF® STEELBox. RADMF® Px3 extracts usable information from petabytes of raw data received daily from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks, and puts it into a format that can be ingested by a variety of platforms including Enlighten’s Big Data Platform (BDP). STEELBox is a stand-alone, secure environment that lets analysts investigate raw data content without fear of hidden malicious code compromising ongoing operations.

Correlating the new data with what already exists in the platform makes it easier to identify and verify malicious activity. Once a threat is identified, analysts can immediately pivot to RADMF® STEELBox through the platform interface. Instead of combing through volumes of raw data, analysts can launch just the slice of data they need into STEELBox, and then begin securely exploring critical evidence.

“One of the challenges facing cyber missions today is the ability to make sense of large volumes of raw data at mission speed,” said Duane Shugars , Enlighten’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “With the new RADMF® tools, our experienced team can quickly identify, correlate, and analyze malicious cyber threats and other activity within minutes – instead of hours or days.”

