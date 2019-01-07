New PureGear Dual USB-PD Wall and Car Chargers Deliver up to 4x Faster Charging to Your Phone and Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2019 – PureGear today announced its line of USB-PD wall and car chargers, charging up to four times faster than standard, in-box chargers. The PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger and Car Charger feature two USB-C ports, allowing for charging of USB-C and Lightning devices, while the PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger and Car Charger are compatible with more devices, each having one USB-C and one USB-A.
“With the multitude of apps, music and video we’re streaming, our phone batteries can take a hit,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “And, who can wait around for a full charge on their phone? We understand people have more than one device to charge, especially while traveling. Or, they’re in the car with a friend or family member whose phones also need a charge. In our product development process, we designed to these needs, conscientious of today’s demanding, active lifestyles.”
PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger, 57W
– available February 2019 – $49.99
- Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers
- Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A
- Foldable prongs
- Combined output 57W: 45W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port
- USB-C-to-Lightning cable (sold separately) is required for use with Apple devices)
PureGear Dual USB Car Charger, 47W
– available February 2019 – $39.99
- Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers
- Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A
- Combined output 47W: 35W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port
PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger, 36W
– available February 2019 – $49.99
- Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers
- Dual USB-C ports
- Foldable prongs
- Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port
For USB-C and Lightning devices
PureGear Dual USB-C Car Charger, 36W
– available February 2019 – $39.99
- Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers
- Dual USB-C ports
- Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port
- For USB-C and Lightning devices
The PureGear USB-PD Chargers will be on display and demonstrated at the CES-related Pepcom Digital Experience! media event at the Mirage Hotel on Monday, January 7, 2019.
