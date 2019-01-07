07/01/2019 15:32:00

New PureGear Dual USB-PD Wall and Car Chargers Deliver up to 4x Faster Charging to Your Phone and Devices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2019 – PureGear today announced its line of USB-PD wall and car chargers, charging up to four times faster than standard, in-box chargers. The PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger and Car Charger feature two USB-C ports, allowing for charging of USB-C and Lightning devices, while the PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger and Car Charger are compatible with more devices, each having one USB-C and one USB-A.

“With the multitude of apps, music and video we’re streaming, our phone batteries can take a hit,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “And, who can wait around for a full charge on their phone? We understand people have more than one device to charge, especially while traveling. Or, they’re in the car with a friend or family member whose phones also need a charge. In our product development process, we designed to these needs, conscientious of today’s demanding, active lifestyles.”

PureGear Dual USB Wall Charger, 57W

– available February 2019 – $49.99

  • Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

  • Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A

  • Foldable prongs

  • Combined output 57W: 45W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port

  • USB-C-to-Lightning cable (sold separately) is required for use with Apple devices)

PureGear Dual USB Car Charger, 47W

– available February 2019 – $39.99

  • Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

  • Dual USB ports: 1 USB-C / 1 USB-A

  • Combined output 47W: 35W USB-C port (USB-PD charging), 12W USB-A port

PureGear Dual USB-C Wall Charger, 36W

– available February 2019 – $49.99

  • Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

  • Dual USB-C ports

  • Foldable prongs

  • Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port

  • For USB-C and Lightning devices

    • PureGear Dual USB-C Car Charger, 36W

    – available February 2019 – $39.99

    • Charges up to 4 times faster than standard, in-box chargers

    • Dual USB-C ports

    • Combined output 36W: 18W USB-C for each port

    • For USB-C and Lightning devices

    The PureGear USB-PD Chargers will be on display and demonstrated at the CES-related Pepcom Digital Experience! media event at the Mirage Hotel on Monday, January 7, 2019.

    About PureGear

    At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

    CONTACT:

    Melody Chalaban

    VOS Communications

    310-844-6350

    melody@voscommunications.com

    Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aa18758-5489-435c-8c31-3e1fb6b8abbf

    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c801843-ddbf-4c7d-9573-6259c0cfa9eb 

    PG logo-tagline_RGB.jpg

