NSR Report: Satellite Broadband & Enterprise VSAT to Generate $159 Billion in Next Decade

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s VSAT and Broadband Satellite Markets 17th Edition report, released today, forecasts cumulative revenues of $159 billion in the next decade, with 13.4% annual growth in the installed base of consumer sites alone.  Enterprise VSAT is also a solid contributor with $12.3 billion in capacity revenues by 2027, driven by key verticals worldwide.

“Satellite Consumer Broadband is just scratching the surface of the opportunity, capturing less than 1% of the potential addressable market,” states Lluc Palerm, NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author. “Subscribers are very sensitive to more generous data caps and cost. Consequently, lower capacity pricing will trigger strong demand elasticities. Additionally, the ecosystem is still underdeveloped in many regions. A stronger focus on retail, and newly available capacity, will see accelerated growth. Furthermore, new business models like Wi-Fi Hotspots are proliferating, which would open the lowest segments of the market. Smallcells will drive 43% of Service Revenues by 2027.”

Video is, by a significant margin, the primary driver of data traffic. Multiple offers are now publicizing unmetered services for web browsing, email, and other critical functions, but “streaming time allowance” is the main influencer on subscribers’ quality of experience. Limiting video quality to 720p is now standard among platforms so that users can enjoy faster streaming time, albeit sacrificing video quality. Even with these measures, data caps are still very restrictive with the current balance between ARPUs and capacity pricing. However, once prices decline below 100 USD/Mbps/Month, data allowances can grow generously, activating demand elasticities.

On the Enterprise VSAT side, Gagan Agrawal, NSR Senior Analyst and report co-author, comments, “Growth returns in the enterprise segment. Backhaul remains the key vertical and will generate 55% of cumulative revenues in the next 10 years. HTS is also revitalizing Social Inclusion, as multiple governments adopted a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude before the architecture matures. While some regions continue under turbulent times, Asia has generated excellent growth with numerous big deployments.”

Business models need to adapt to the new ecosystem. Operators are getting closer to end-customers, deveolping closer partnerships with equipment vendors and distributors, at times building their own offers to go direct-to-market in emerging applications like Backhaul. But the skillset to achieve this is not easy to develop, triggering an active vertical M&A market. At the service level, value is climbing to higher layers, like security or app-specific tools, as connectivity commoditizes. Building meaningful partnerships and/or reaching scale to develop those tools will be critical to stay differentiated.

About the Report

NSR’s VSAT and Broadband Satellite Markets, 17th Edition is the longest-running industry analysis of the fixed broadband satellite sector, including all key Markets (Fixed Enterprise VSAT, Consumer Broadband), verticals (Retail/Hospitality, Banking, Social Inclusion, Energy, Mil/Gov, Backhaul & Trunking, Direct-to-premises Consumer Broadband and Wi-Fi Hotspots) and regions (NAM, LAM, EU, MEA, ASIA). The study assesses the installed base of sites and subscribers in five different regional markets, investigates trends impacting market growth, forecasts service revenues, equipment shipments and revenues, and predicts satellite capacity demand and revenues for each market vertical, region and frequency. Beyond classic C-, Ku- and Ka-band FSS capacity, NSR also led the industry in forecasting use of High Throughput Satellites (HTS) break down into different bands (C-, Ku- & Ka-bands) for GEO-HTS systems and assesses the impact of Non-GEO HTS constellations in the Broadband Markets. For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at 617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage, and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings.  First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.  Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

