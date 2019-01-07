07/01/2019 01:00:00

Nuheara Launches IQbuds MAX, World’s First Intelligent Hearing Buds with Active Noise Cancellation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuheara, the smart-hearing company, today announced the launch of IQbuds™ MAX, the first intelligent hearing buds with Active Noise Cancellation. IQbuds MAX deliver natural sound with advanced noise cancellation personalized to the wearer’s unique hearing profile.

IQbuds MAX is the latest addition to Nuheara’s range of intelligent hearing buds and accessories, which offer an affordable and accessible way to hear better. From noisy restaurants to busy offices and loud air travel, Nuheara’s smart hearing range ensures people with mild to moderate hearing loss don’t miss a thing, even if they’re just watching television at home.

Using a convenient mobile app, Nuheara’s unique EarID™ technology enables the user to assess their own hearing and then automatically calibrate IQbuds MAX to their personal hearing profile, resulting in a dramatically enhanced and tailored listening experience.

“One in six people are hearing-challenged and the majority of them with mild to moderate hearing loss are currently unserved,” said Nuheara co-founder David Cannington. “We have created IQbuds MAX for them. With IQbuds MAX you can do your own hearing assessment and auto-calibrate your buds using EarID from the comfort of your home. In just 10 minutes you can start to hear better with the world’s most advanced hearing bud personalized for you.”

IQbuds MAX features include:

  • Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation — Advanced filtering circuitry creates cancellation waves in the ear to reduce distracting sounds. With the tap of a finger, users can block external noises and enjoy an unrivalled noise-isolation experience.

     

  • Advanced Digital Signal Processing — Using three microphones to analyze and process sounds both inside and outside the ear IQbuds MAX triple core DSP system delivers optimal hearing fidelity and the most natural enhanced sound ever in a hearing bud. IQbuds MAX has 5X more processing power than Nuheara’s award-winning IQbuds BOOST.

     

  • Sonic Accuracy — A large 9.2mm dynamic driver delivers pitch-perfect sound fidelity. This improves sound quality, especially bass, which can be an issue with smaller earbuds.

     

  • Dual Noise Isolation — Delivers unparalleled noise mitigation using passive isolation and hybrid ANC. High-frequency traffic noise is blocked through passive noise cancellation. Low-frequency aircraft noise is isolated and eliminated with active noise cancellation.

     

  • Smart Sensors — Automatically enable or disable sound based on when the user is wearing the IQbuds MAX.

     

True Personalization — Nuheara’s proprietary EarID allows the user to assess their own hearing from the comfort of their home and then automatically calibrate the IQbuds to their own personal hearing profile. IQbuds MAX optimizes a 12-band wide dynamic range compression system for hearing augmentation.

IQbuds MAX also includes the convenience of a magnetic charging case that delivers up to 32 hours of on-the-go hearing enhancement and 20 hours of Bluetooth streaming. Compatibility with Bluetooth 5 offers faster transfer over a longer range.

IQbuds MAX is the latest addition to Nuheara’s ecosystem of accessible, affordable hearing solutions. Nuheara also recently launched IQstream™ TV, an innovative adapter for TV watching that delivers crystal-clear sound to IQbuds BOOST and IQbuds MAX hearing buds, without affecting the audio from the TV or home theater speakers. Users can adjust their volume independently and balance the level of the TV with other sounds in the room, so they can participate in conversations while catching every word on the TV.

IQbuds MAX and IQstream TV will be demonstrated for the first time at CES Unveiled, January 6, 2019. Nuheara will also demonstrate both products at CES 2019, in the Sands Expo, booth #44946.

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia and has offices in San Francisco and New York and Glasgow. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com

Contact

Maura Lafferty

nuheara@firebrand.marketing

415.848.9175

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18dfbc39-10a0-4bb5-b494-967777f2c2ee

Nuheara Only Logo.png

