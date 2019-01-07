NVIDIA GeForce RTX Powers Record Number of New Gaming Laptops

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- NVIDIA today announced that the world’s top manufacturers are bringing to market a record number of laptops based on its revolutionary Turing GPU architecture — including the fastest, thinnest and lightest systems ever created.

More than 40 new laptop models in 100-plus configurations will be available later this month. They will be powered by NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX GPUs , which fuse the performance of next-generation shaders with real-time ray tracing and AI to blur the line between movies and gaming with cinematic-quality rendering.

“Laptops are the fastest growing gaming platform — and just getting started,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who introduced the lineup at the start of the annual CES tradeshow. “The world’s top OEMs are using Turing to bring next-generation console performance to thin, sleek laptops that gamers can take anywhere. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide — an entire generation — are growing up gaming. I can’t wait for them to experience this new wave of laptops.”

Turing-based laptops will be available across the GeForce RTX family — from RTX 2080 through RTX 2060 GPUs.

RTX Meets Max-Q

Seventeen of the new models feature Max-Q design, an innovative approach to crafting the world's thinnest, fastest, quietest gaming laptops. Max-Q hits the sweet spot of ultimate GeForce gaming and impossibly sleek design, with laptops thinner than 20 mm, narrow bezels, 144 Hz displays and extraordinary battery life.

Running quieter and cooler, many use NVIDIA Optimus® technology to deliver up to 2x more battery life.

Max-Q design and NVIDIA RTX technology deliver the next generation of thin, high-performance laptops to gamers. With up to 2x the performance of a PlayStation 4 Pro, the laptops can play the latest ray-traced games like Battlefield V at 60 frames per second.

Laptops with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs also are equipped with:

WhisperMode — enables plugged-in laptops with GeForce Experience™ to run much quieter while gaming by pacing frame rates while also configuring graphics settings for optimal power efficiency.

NVIDIA Battery Boost™ — enables laptops with GeForce Experience to have 2x more battery life, so gamers can outlast opponents.

NVIDIA G-SYNC® — enables refresh rates of up to 144 Hz for smooth, tear-free gameplay. (Available on select models.)

Content Creation, on the Go

In addition to providing outstanding gaming performance, GeForce RTX laptops are powerful mobile platforms for the millions of video editors, 3D animators, game broadcasters and other content creators who demand the best performance to do their work faster and better.

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing takes rendering from minutes to seconds, enabling animators to work interactively with their models — with accurate lighting, reflections and shadows. NVIDIA RTX video processing capabilities enable video editors to work with up to 6K RAW video in real time, and let broadcasters create high-quality streams to Twitch — all while on the go.

Bundle with Anthem, Battlefield V

For a limited time, gamers will receive both Battlefield V and Anthem with a qualifying purchase of a GeForce RTX 2080 laptop, or receive either one of the two titles with a qualifying purchase of a GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2060 laptop. This bundle promotion is available in most regions around the world.

Availability

GeForce RTX-powered laptops will be available starting Jan. 29 from the world's top OEMs, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo Legion, MSI, Razer and Samsung. They will also be available from local OEMs and system builders, including Aftershock, CyberPower PC, Hasee, Maingear, Mechrevo, Mouse, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Scan, Schenker, Terrans Force and Thunderobot.

Pricing, configurations and availability will vary among regions and partners.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97488bdc-f3e6-4ad2-b608-bf75fee1a450