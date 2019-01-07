07/01/2019 12:30:00

Primoris Services Corporation Announces Power Award Valued Over $31 Million

DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced a new power award valued over $31 million with a California power operator.  The contract was secured by ARB Industrial, part of the Power, Industrial, and Engineering segment.

  • The award is for the construction of a 98 MW power generation facility located in Southern California.  ARB Industrial’s scope of work includes installing two new gas turbines at the facility, whose final configuration will include a 10-megawatt integrated battery storage component to complement the gas turbines.

  • Work is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2019, and completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," “may,” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

                                                                                              

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com

PSC_Primoris.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
29
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
27
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intellithings Announces RoomMe, the First Solution to Enable Person-Specific, Room-Level Presence-Based Operation of Smart Home Devices
2
AMD Kicks-Off 2019 Offering Complete Mobile Portfolio: New Ryzen™, Athlon™, and A-Series Processors for Ultrathin, Mainstream, and Chromebook Laptops
3
Palo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
4
Chefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones
5
Jasco Announces Addition of Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer to New Line of myTouchSmart Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:05
RigNet Names Retired Admiral Jamie Barnett as Senior Vice President of Government Services
13:05
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Announces $40 Million Rights Offering of Units and Two Year Extension of Warrants (EYESW) Expiration Date
13:04
Synaptics Launches Industry-First Smart Edge SoCs Integrating Neural Network Acceleration, Custom Wake Word, Far-Field Voice
13:01
Favored Tech Previews Groundbreaking Electronic Coating Tech at CES19
13:00
IMT VISLINK RECEIVES $900,000 CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AIRBORNE VIDEO DOWNLINK, TRANSMIT AND RECEIVE SYSTEMS FOR USE BY THE U.S. AIR FORCE
13:00
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Issuance of Positive Assessment for Inspire Therapy by Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s Evidence Street
13:00
U. S. Retail Industry, Jobs, and State Economies Impacted by Nearly $369 Billion in Returns
12:59
MarketAxess Names Chris Concannon as President and Chief Operating Officer
12:55
Market Shares Derivatives December 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 January 2019 13:22:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-07 14:22:50 - 2019-01-07 13:22:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY