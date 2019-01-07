Report: Developing Opportunities within General Mills, Philip Morris International, Sage Therapeutics, CNA Financial, Hess, and AutoNation — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019

In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), and AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports examine General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), and AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 3rd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL MILLS, INC. (GIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Mills' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, General Mills reported revenue of $4,411.20MM vs $4,198.70MM (up 5.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs $0.75 (down 24.00%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, General Mills reported revenue of $15,740.40MM vs $15,619.80MM (up 0.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.69 vs $2.82 (up 30.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.27 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Philip Morris International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Philip Morris International reported revenue of $20,439.00MM vs $20,638.00MM (down 0.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.44 vs $1.27 (up 13.39%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Philip Morris International reported revenue of $78,098.00MM vs $74,953.00MM (up 4.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.88 vs $4.48 (down 13.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.30 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (SAGE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sage Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$10.83 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

CNA Financial's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CNA Financial reported revenue of $2,622.00MM vs $2,398.00MM (up 9.34%) and basic earnings per share $1.24 vs $0.53 (up 133.96%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CNA Financial reported revenue of $9,542.00MM vs $9,366.00MM (up 1.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.32 vs $3.18 (up 4.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.31 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HESS CORPORATION (HES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hess' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hess reported revenue of $1,828.00MM vs $1,644.00MM (up 11.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$2.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hess reported revenue of $5,466.00MM vs $4,762.00MM (up 14.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$13.12 vs -$19.92. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.28 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AUTONATION, INC. (AN) REPORT OVERVIEW

AutoNation's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AutoNation reported revenue of $5,349.20MM vs $5,432.40MM (down 1.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.24 vs $1.00 (up 24.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AutoNation reported revenue of $21,534.60MM vs $21,609.00MM (down 0.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.44 vs $4.18 (up 6.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.56 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

