SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. Announces Change of Company Name and Symbol

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) (the “Company”), announced it has changed its name to Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company as a result of the previously announced business combination with Simplicity Esports LLC. The Company’s common stock and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker “WINR” and “WINRW,” respectively, on January 8, 2019.

About SMAAASH Entertainment Inc.:

SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSH), completed its transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (“SMAAASH Private”) on November 20, 2018. SMAAASH Private is a global entertainment company offering interactive sports experiences and virtual reality gaming technology. On December 31, 2018, SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. combined with NBA Memphis Grizzlies Minority Owner Jed Kaplan’s Simplicity Esports. Simplicity is an established brand in the esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including PUBG, Gears of War, Injustice 2 and NHL 19. The Simplicity stream team encompasses groups of casters, influencers and personalities who connect to a dedicated fan base which has viewed and consumed millions of minutes of Simplicity content cumulatively on various social media monthly.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 19, 2018, as amended. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

SMAAASH Entertainment, Inc.

Roman Franklin

roman@simplicityesports.com

561-819-8586

