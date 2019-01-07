SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. Announces Change of Company Name and Symbol

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) (the “Company”), announced it has changed its name to Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company as a result of the previously announced business combination with Simplicity Esports LLC. The Company’s common stock and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker “WINR” and “WINRW,” respectively, on January 8, 2019.

About SMAAASH Entertainment Inc.:

SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSH), completed its transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (“SMAAASH Private”) on November 20, 2018. SMAAASH Private is a global entertainment company offering interactive sports experiences and virtual reality gaming technology. On December 31, 2018, SMAAASH Entertainment Inc. combined with NBA Memphis Grizzlies Minority Owner Jed Kaplan’s Simplicity Esports. Simplicity is an established brand in the esports industry with an engaged fan base competing in popular games across different genres, including PUBG, Gears of War, Injustice 2 and NHL 19. The Simplicity stream team encompasses groups of casters, influencers and personalities who connect to a dedicated fan base which has viewed and consumed millions of minutes of Simplicity content cumulatively on various social media monthly.

