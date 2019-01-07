07/01/2019 01:00:00

Smart Signal From Alarm.com Brings Enhanced Security and Control to Smart Home and Business Owners

TYSONS, Va. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has introduced Smart Signal, a mobile app emergency signaling feature that enables property owners to communicate critical information directly to their monitoring station. Using their Alarm.com mobile app, property owners can now trigger a panic alert notifying security professionals that they need help at their home or business. They can also verify an alarm event to expedite emergency response, or cancel a false alarm from anywhere. Monitoring stations are using this real-time information to dispatch police, fire or emergency medical services to properties faster, respond to a wider range of emergencies, and reduce false alarms.

Developed through Alarm.com’s deep partnerships in the security industry, Smart Signal enhances the value of professionally monitored security to further protect home and business owners, even when the system is disarmed. Alongside other proprietary innovations like Alarm.com’s Dedicated Cellular Connection, Crash and Smash Protection, and Unexpected Activity Alerts, Smart Signal enables Alarm.com-powered solutions to deliver unmatched protection.

“Professional monitoring is fundamental to a security system,” said Dan Kerzner, Alarm.com’s Chief Product Officer. “Smart Signal is the latest way in which the Alarm.com platform extends that value so subscribers can quickly and easily activate assistance from their monitoring station during a wide range of life safety emergencies.”

Smart Signal Features: Verify, Cancel, and Panic

Smart Signal enables subscribers to send critical emergency information to their monitoring station using their Alarm.com mobile app.

During an alarm event, the Alarm.com mobile app now displays two persistent buttons that enable property owners to either verify or cancel the alarm.

Holding the Alarm Verify button quickly confirms the emergency, enabling the monitoring station to expedite their response. Holding the Alarm Cancel button signals to the monitoring station that it’s a false alarm. The buttons remain “pinned” to the top of the app as the subscriber scrolls downward, enabling them to review their video feeds or image sensor pictures before responding.

Smart Signal also includes In-App Panel Panic. By selecting and holding the Panel Panic button in the Alarm.com app, subscribers can send a panic signal to their monitoring station from the security panel, which ties the signal to their property location. A Silent Panic option is available for every security panel integrated into the Alarm.com platform. Audible Panic (which also triggers the panel’s siren), as well as Fire, Police and Medical panic options are available depending on the security panel type.

“We are thrilled with Smart Signal because it gives us another feature that differentiates our smart security solutions and adds value to the professional monitoring service,” said Kirk Brundage, General Manager of Link Interactive. “Our customers want to do everything from their mobile app, and this unique feature from Alarm.com puts more control and protection at their fingertips. Because it’s a free upgrade, it gives us a chance to show our existing customers how their service gets smarter and more secure over time.”

Developed with Industry Partners

To enable monitoring stations to distinguish user-generated, in-app signals from machine-generated signals, Alarm.com partnered with industry groups and monitoring station partners to develop new signaling protocols and standards. Thanks to these innovations, monitoring stations can quickly identify user-generated signals to prioritize their response and reduce false alarms.

Availability and Activation

Smart Signal is available now. Subscribers should contact their service provider to request Smart Signal. Monitoring stations and service providers should email CSintegration@alarm.com to learn more about activating Smart Signal for their accounts.

Media Inquiries

Matt Zartman

Director of Communications

Alarmdotcom@imre.com

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people use Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com

