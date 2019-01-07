Stratodesk and ThinPrint Announce Joint Enterprise Workspace Hub and Print Management Solution

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDI workstation printing has never been easier thanks to the collaboration between ThinPrint and Stratodesk. The ThinPrint Hub brings advanced printing capabilities to the Citrix Ready workspace hub. Not only that, it can now be managed directly from Stratodesk NoTouch Center, right next to existing endpoints. The Citrix Ready workspace hub, a progressive and disrupting endpoint device offering, for example by NComputing, truly has become a catalyst for a dramatic, industry-wide paradigm shift: the convergence of VDI and IoT management systems. The highly innovative joint solution will be on display at Citrix Summit in Orlando at the NComputing and Stratodesk booths.

ThinPrint Hubs connect all network printers in remote locations to a central print system via a secure print tunnel. With the new ThinPrint Hub, print files are delivered compressed, bandwidth-controlled and, if required, even encrypted in order to ensure security and fast printing in remote locations and branch offices. In fact, the central print system makes installation of printer drivers in these locations obsolete. Just as with the Citrix Ready workspace hub, the ThinPrint Hub is a plug & play device ready for the enterprise workstation. And thanks to Stratodesk NoTouch Center , the automated management tool for both workspace and printing hubs, it is extremely easy for IT administrators to manage remote offices in a single pane of glass.

Citrix Ready partners, Stratodesk and NComputing, have already teamed up to create a workstation solution that makes it extremely easy to set up and manage the Citrix Ready workspace hub. Citrix provides the software components to deliver virtual desktops, apps and data within a secure, smart space while also enabling exclusive features like Citrix Casting, proximity authentication, dual monitor support and many more. The maintenance-free Citrix Ready workspace hub, like the one from NComputing , is a highly cost-efficient Raspberry Pi 3 based endpoint, has been validated as Citrix Ready. It’s powered and managed by Stratodesk NoTouch software .

“We’re excited to have developed the operating system for the innovative Citrix Ready workspace hub,” comments Emanuel Pirker, CEO and Founder of Stratodesk. “With our central management software, both Citrix Ready workspace hub devices and ThinPrint Hubs are now easily managed from a single location. These two distinct hubs, with their advanced features and competitive pricing, are a strong compliment to one another and help drive digital transformation for the enterprise.”

“We’re very pleased to see three key Citrix Ready partners, Stratodesk, NComputing, and ThinPrint, working on this together,” says John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready, Citrix. “The idea of Citrix Ready has always been to help our partners to develop, integrate and test their solutions with our technology so that they may offer customers innovative, easy-to-use, cross-vendor and market-leading solutions.”

Thanks to Citrix Casting, the Citrix Ready workspace hub also leverages smartphones. Users can roam their session from a smartphone (Android and iOS) to the workspace hub or redirect their display from a mobile device, tablet or laptop to an available workspace hub. Thus, they can take their session with them and work on a bigger screen whenever near a workspace hub. This leverage and enhances the mobility of users, increasing their productivity and significantly enhancing user experience.

“We’re pleased to deepen our partnership with Citrix, Stratodesk and ThinPrint to contribute to this innovative solution,” says Richard Sah from NComputing. “For enterprise customers, the Citrix Ready workspace hub by NComputing (RX-HDX thin client) is integrated with enterprise-grade security and manageability and offers many additional key features such as dual display support, RTME integration and Citrix Casting. Coupled with the ThinPrint Hub appliance, this complete package fits perfectly with our mission – to offer companies cost-effective and powerful thin client solutions.”

“Printing is still an essential function that hardly any company can forgo,” says Charlotte Kuenzell, CEO at ThinPrint. “With our unique ThinPrint Hub appliance, we offer a plug and play solution for printing, just as the Citrix Ready workspace hub does for workstations. We’re really pleased to work with Citrix, Stratodesk and NComputing on this project. This means setting up and managing a workstation, and also leveraging mobile devices has never been easier – fully benefiting IT administrators, end users and businesses as a whole.”

The solution will be exhibited at Citrix Summit in the Solutions Expo in Orlando at NComputing’s booth 511 and Stratodesk’s booth 404.

To gain an initial overview of the Citrix Ready workspace hub and ThinPrint Hub managed from one console, you can view an on-demand Citrix and ThinPrint joint webinar at https://download.thinprint.com/webinars/plug-play-citrix-workspace-thinprint-hub-cloud-based-working/

ThinPrint press release is available at: https://press.thinprint.com/, photos at https://press.thinprint.com/media

About ThinPrint

ThinPrint, with nearly 20 years of continuous development and internationally patented ThinPrint technology, is the leading provider of print management software and services for businesses. Whether printing from traditional PCs, mobile devices, thin clients, virtual desktops, or from the cloud, over 25,000 companies across all industries and of all sizes optimize their printing infrastructure and increase productivity thanks to ThinPrint. In addition, more than 100, and growing, Desktop-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service providers deliver reliable, high-performance printing from the cloud to their customers all due to ThinPrint. The investment in ThinPrint leads to a fast ROI because the easy-to-implement and manage print system reduces the burden on IT departments, results in significant performance improvements to the network while ensuring optimal, reliable print support at every workplace. ThinPrint technologies and components enable its use in almost any infrastructure and take into account integration of branch and home offices as well as mobile employees. The solutions are developed and rigorously tested at ThinPrint’s headquarters in Berlin – software Made in Germany. Offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Japan and Brazil, as well as more than 350 channel partners around the world offer direct and on-site customer care. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, ThinPrint technology components are integrated in a variety of terminals, print boxes and thin client of leading hardware manufacturers. Special significance is placed on the strategic partnerships of the company with Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Samsung and VMware.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk offers the world’s leading endpoint OS and management solution for X86 and Raspberry Pi. The hardware agnostic, Linux-based software suite is used by government and healthcare organizations, banks, SMBs and large enterprises to eliminate cost and scalability obstacles facing their complex network of devices. By delivering the only management software for mixed environments of x86, ARM and Raspberry Pi devices, Stratodesk is reinventing endpoint computing for enterprise IoT, DaaS, and VDI.

