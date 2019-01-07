07/01/2019 10:00:00

The 2018 WESTERNGECO LLC v. ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP Decision by the US Supreme Court Protects Infringement of US Patents Worldwide

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) recognizes the significance of the US Supreme Court decision of June 22, 2018 in WESTERNGECO LLC V. Ion Geophysical Corp, No. 16-1011 (6-22-218) 579 U. S. ___ (2018).

In the 7-2 ruling the court extends the doctrine of earlier patent infringement cases that allow recovery under 35 U.S.C. § 271(f)(2) for components protected by U.S. patent law that are included in products assembled abroad. (Link to Supreme Court ruling).  

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “the doctrine affirmed in WESTERNGECO could have broad implications in damages awarded to patent owners when U.S. patented components are shipped for assembly to foreign countries. Conversely, the same section of the of the U.S. Code, 35 U.S.C. § 271(a) provides protections against sale within the U.S. of foreign produced products which infringe on any U.S. Patents:

Whoever without authority makes, uses, offers to sell, or sells any patented invention, within the United States, or imports into the United States any patented invention during the term of the patent therefore, infringes the patent.

35 U.S.C. § 271 ensures protection for patent holders and an “even playing field” for manufacturers by requiring that all products, whether for sale within the United States, or for sale abroad that are assembled with U.S.-sourced components, that infringe U.S. Patents, will result in damages that the patent holder may recover in court. Voip-Pal is in the process of reviewing its current damages models in their patent infringement lawsuits and will adjust the projected damages wherever it is warranted.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.  The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently seeking to monetize.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com

IR inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

                                   

IR Contact: Rich Inza  (954) 495-4600

 

