Wirelessly Charge and Mount Your Phone in the Car with PureGear AutoGrip™ Wireless Car Charger

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES 2019 – PureGear today announced its new AutoGrip Wireless Car Chargers, so you can enjoy safe, convenient viewing and wireless charging for your smartphone simultaneously. Available as a car vent mount and a dash mount, the AutoGrip features support arms that close automatically when the wireless charging pad senses the Qi-enabled phone.

AutoGrip also comes with a 3 ft. USB-C charging cable as well as a Qualcomm 3.0 car charger.

“The last thing we need while driving is to fumble around with our phones and cables when looking at maps and directions,” said Mike Cavanah, president of PureGear. “The PureGear AutoGrip allows for simple placement of the phone into a dock that closes automatically. There are no charging cables to attach and, with the adjustable support base, no repositioning needed.”

PureGear AutoGrip Wireless Car Charger – Vent Mount

Available now – $59.99

● Self-gripping system: support arms close automatically when the wireless charging pad senses the Qi-enabled phone

● Adjustable support base accommodates for most phones

● Vent mount bracket

● 3 ft. USB-C charging cable included

● Qualcomm 3.0 car charger included:

Input: DC 12-24V

Output: 3.6-6V/3A, 6-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A

PureGear AutoGrip Wireless Car Charger – Dash Mount

Available now – $59.99

● Self-gripping system: support arms close automatically when the wireless charging pad senses the Qi-enabled phone

● Adjustable support base accommodates for most phones

● Dash suction mount

● 3 ft. USB-C charging cable included

● Qualcomm 3.0 car charger included:

Input: DC 12-24V

Output: 3.6-6V/3A, 6-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A

The PureGear AutoGrips will be on display and demonstrated at the CES-related Pepcom Digital Experience! media event at the Mirage Hotel on Monday, January 7, 2019.

About PureGear

At PureGear we believe in using technology and functionality to simplify your life and help you conquer your world when life calls. That’s why we created industry-leading mobile accessories to keep you charged up and connected. Whether it’s car chargers and car mounts for when you’re on-the-go to quality cases and screen protection, we give you the power to live more and worry less. PureGear— your life is calling.

PR Contact:

Melody Chalaban

VOS Communications

310-844- 6350

melody@voscommunications.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/725828f8-407f-4f39-b92e-ac5912957eab

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e043f3f-605d-4db8-a64d-6e353ec230ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ededaad7-29a9-4d66-aa01-f801e2b1aa1d