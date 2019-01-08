3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X

San Francisco, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Scan, the world’s leading 3D tissue imaging company and creators of the largest high-resolution vascular tissue data sets in the world, is hosting a demo of cutting-edge biotech hardware during the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Featured is the first demonstration of Holograph-X from Cellink, Inc. powered by Prellis Biologics’ laser-based holographic printing technology. Additionally, cutting edge technology from Scaled Biolabs, QuantumCyte, and Ravata Solutions will be on display, groundbreaking companies in stem cell differentiation, single cell sequencing, and genetic engineering.

The Holograph-X is the world’s first holographic laser printer designed to print true-to-form vascularized tissue scaffolds for R&D. Boasting 100x the resolution of current bioprinters and speeds that allow for R&D level production rates, the Holograph-X is the first tissue engineering system that can build human tissue structures from a simple CAD file. The flexibility of the system means that even complex structures can be printed; Prellis has printed many tissue structures including a true-to-size human kidney nephron.

3Scan is making real vascular structure CAD files available for download and printing on the Holograph-X. Vasculature from a model of Huntington’s disease and healthy brain tissue are the first available models for use in R&D.

“By eye, it’s clear that there are structural differences in some areas of the brain in patients suffering from Huntington’s Disease, but what that means for cell behavior and healing damaged tissues simply can’t be tested until surrogate human tissues are available,” says Prellis CEO Melanie Matheu, PhD. “That’s what’s so exciting about this collaboration, for the first time, the consequences of real human disease can be reliably modeled in the laboratory setting.”

Huntington’s disease and other neurological disorders are historically difficult to model because the 3D architecture that supports cell differentiation and behavior has not been replicated reliably in vitro.

“3D cell based assays are accelerating our understanding of the pathogenesis of many neurological disorders,” says Professor Ian Smith, PhD Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at the University of California, Irvine. “They more accurately reflect the complex spatial cell-to-cell interactions seen within the body and will aid in the development of therapies permitting drug testing in more physiologically relevant settings.”

All of the companies presenting at the demo are changing the face of research and medicine.

Todd Huffman, CEO and Founder of 3Scan is a fan of promoting the Biotech ecosystem in San Francisco, “Gathering inventors and entrepreneurs under one roof is an amazing way to showcase cutting edge Biotechnology and share with the largest gathering of healthcare and pharma representatives what is on the horizon.”

The event will be held at 3Scan’s production facility at 458 Brannan street, Tuesday, January 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To request an invitation, email info@PrellisBio.com.

The event is sponsored by Cushman and Wakefield, a global real estate firm with a specialization in life science companies.

About 3Scan

3Scan combines automation, machine learning and computer vision to extract spatial data from tissue samples and create a 3D understanding of biology. We were founded on the belief that if we could reinvent and automate the histology workflow, it would lead to medical innovation and improve clinical outcomes. Our diverse group of talented engineers and scientists work to revolutionize the tissue imaging through novel tools and systems that aid in decision support. The results are detailed 3D representations of anatomical structures, as well as quantitative analysis in the emerging field of volumetric pathology. www.3Scan.com

About Prellis Biologics, Inc.

Prellis Biologics, Inc. developed the first holographic printing system able to match and accurately replicate human organ and tissue structures for R&D and organ transplantation. The combined resolution and speed of Prellis Biologics’ printing technology allows for full human organ systems to be created with cell-compatible biomatrices. We are dedicated to solving the global human organ transplant shortage. www.PrellisBio.com

About Ravata

Ravata Solutions is developing an embryo screening diagnostic to reduce the 40% variance in IVF success seen across clinics in the US resulting in over 120,000 failed conception attempts annually. Their safe and tested electrode array is non-invasive and provides clinicians with objective measurements by monitoring and analyzing electrical properties of a cell. The system will see initial commercialization in the growing livestock embryo transfer industry where over 600,000 procedures are performed annually and embryo quality is assessed using the same inconsistent visual characterization techniques utilized in human IVF. www.ravatasolutions.com

About

QuantumCyte

QuantumCyte has developed a platform technology for the molecular profiling market ($100B). The system will decrease the time from patient biopsy to actionable data by integrating AI driven digital pathology with advanced chemistries for genomic analysis. The system zeros in on specific diseased cells in a standard patient biopsy to create extremely precise genetic data that will identify rare drug response marker for treatment of in individual patients’ disease. QuantumCyte is collaborating with 3-Scan and TakaraBio on the development of the technology. www.quantumcyte.com

About Scaled

Scaled Biolabs is pioneering a Cell Therapy Discovery Engine, working at the frontier of microfluidics, automation, and machine learning to develop best-in-class cell-based medicines. This engine enables leading biotech and pharma companies to survey hundreds of parameters across tens of thousands of experimental processes, providing an unprecedented window into cell-driven biology. This accelerates the development of novel and optimal cell-based products and processes, simplifying manufacturing, reducing time to market, and improving clinical outcomes. Scaled Biolabs also develops cell therapy assets internally, including a CIRM-funded program focusing on iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons as a curative cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease. scaledbiolabs.com

About Cushman and Wakefield

Cushman and Wakefield is a full service global real estate firm with specialization in advising life science companies around their corporate real estate needs. Cushman is publicly traded on the NYSE and has over 400 offices and 48,000 employees. They work with companies of all sizes and assist with everything from site selection through construction and move management. Contact Marc Pope for more information: Marc.Pope@cushwake.com

Attachments

Terri Hnatyszyn

www.3Scan.com

3058030824

terri@3Scan.com

3D rendering of a whole mouse brain vasculature by 3Scan