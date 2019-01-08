08/01/2019 00:22:27

3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X

San Francisco, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Scan, the world’s leading 3D tissue imaging company and creators of the largest high-resolution vascular tissue data sets in the world, is hosting a demo of cutting-edge biotech hardware during the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

 

Featured is the first demonstration of Holograph-X from Cellink, Inc. powered by Prellis Biologics’ laser-based holographic printing technology. Additionally, cutting edge technology from Scaled Biolabs, QuantumCyte, and Ravata Solutions will be on display, groundbreaking companies in stem cell differentiation, single cell sequencing, and genetic engineering.

 

The Holograph-X is the world’s first holographic laser printer designed to print true-to-form vascularized tissue scaffolds for R&D. Boasting 100x the resolution of current bioprinters and speeds that allow for R&D level production rates, the Holograph-X is the first tissue engineering system that can build human tissue structures from a simple CAD file. The flexibility of the system means that even complex structures can be printed; Prellis has printed many tissue structures including a true-to-size human kidney nephron.

 

3Scan is making real vascular structure CAD files available for download and printing on the Holograph-X. Vasculature from a model of Huntington’s disease and healthy brain tissue are the first available models for use in R&D. 

 

“By eye, it’s clear that there are structural differences in some areas of the brain in patients suffering from Huntington’s Disease, but what that means for cell behavior and healing damaged tissues simply can’t be tested until surrogate human tissues are available,” says Prellis CEO Melanie Matheu, PhD. “That’s what’s so exciting about this collaboration, for the first time, the consequences of real human disease can be reliably modeled in the laboratory setting.”

 

Huntington’s disease and other neurological disorders are historically difficult to model because the 3D architecture that supports cell differentiation and behavior has not been replicated reliably in vitro.

 

“3D cell based assays are accelerating our understanding of the pathogenesis of many neurological disorders,” says Professor Ian Smith, PhD Department of Neurobiology and Behavior at the University of California, Irvine. “They more accurately reflect the complex spatial cell-to-cell interactions seen within the body and will aid in the development of therapies permitting drug testing in more physiologically relevant settings.”

 

All of the companies presenting at the demo are changing the face of research and medicine.

 

Todd Huffman, CEO and Founder of 3Scan is a fan of promoting the Biotech ecosystem in San Francisco, “Gathering inventors and entrepreneurs under one roof is an amazing way to showcase cutting edge Biotechnology and share with the largest gathering of healthcare and pharma representatives what is on the horizon.”

 

The event will be held at 3Scan’s production facility at 458 Brannan street, Tuesday, January 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To request an invitation, email info@PrellisBio.com.

 

The event is sponsored by Cushman and Wakefield, a global real estate firm with a specialization in life science companies.  

  

 

About 3Scan

3Scan combines automation, machine learning and computer vision to extract spatial data from tissue samples and create a 3D understanding of biology.  We were founded on the belief that if we could reinvent and automate the histology workflow, it would lead to medical innovation and improve clinical outcomes.  Our diverse group of talented engineers and scientists work to revolutionize the tissue imaging through novel tools and systems that aid in decision support.  The results are detailed 3D representations of anatomical structures, as well as quantitative analysis in the emerging field of volumetric pathology. www.3Scan.com

 

About Prellis Biologics, Inc.

Prellis Biologics, Inc. developed the first holographic printing system able to match and accurately replicate human organ and tissue structures for R&D and organ transplantation. The combined resolution and speed of Prellis Biologics’ printing technology allows for full human organ systems to be created with cell-compatible biomatrices. We are dedicated to solving the global human organ transplant shortage. www.PrellisBio.com

 

About Ravata

Ravata Solutions is developing an embryo screening diagnostic to reduce the 40% variance in IVF success seen across clinics in the US resulting in over 120,000 failed conception attempts annually. Their safe and tested electrode array is non-invasive and provides clinicians with objective measurements by monitoring and analyzing electrical properties of a cell. The system will see initial commercialization in the growing livestock embryo transfer industry where over 600,000 procedures are performed annually and embryo quality is assessed using the same inconsistent visual characterization techniques utilized in human IVF. www.ravatasolutions.com

 

About

QuantumCyte 

QuantumCyte has developed a platform technology for the molecular profiling market ($100B).  The system will decrease the time from patient biopsy to actionable data by integrating AI driven digital pathology with advanced chemistries for genomic analysis.  The system zeros in on specific diseased cells in a standard patient biopsy to create extremely precise genetic data that will identify rare drug response marker for treatment of in individual patients’ disease.  QuantumCyte is collaborating with 3-Scan and TakaraBio on the development of the technology. www.quantumcyte.com

 

About Scaled

Scaled Biolabs is pioneering a Cell Therapy Discovery Engine, working at the frontier of microfluidics, automation, and machine learning to develop best-in-class cell-based medicines. This engine enables leading biotech and pharma companies to survey hundreds of parameters across tens of thousands of experimental processes, providing an unprecedented window into cell-driven biology. This accelerates the development of novel and optimal cell-based products and processes, simplifying manufacturing, reducing time to market, and improving clinical outcomes.  Scaled Biolabs also develops cell therapy assets internally, including a CIRM-funded program focusing on iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons as a curative cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease. scaledbiolabs.com

 

About Cushman and Wakefield

Cushman and Wakefield is a full service global real estate firm with specialization in advising life science companies around their corporate real estate needs.  Cushman is publicly traded on the NYSE and has over 400 offices and 48,000 employees.  They work with companies of all sizes and assist with everything from site selection through construction and move management. Contact Marc Pope for more information: Marc.Pope@cushwake.com

Attachments

Terri Hnatyszyn

www.3Scan.com

3058030824

terri@3Scan.com

3D rendering of a whole mouse brain vasculature by 3Scan

Recreation of a full human nephron created by Prellis Biologics

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
3
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Achieving its 2018 Key Business Objectives
4
Massive Turnout in Paris
5
Vital Therapies and Immunic Therapeutics Announce Transaction to Create Leading Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disease Company

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:41
Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on February 7, 2019
00:44
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
00:38
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LOXO Investors to Contact the Firm
00:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:22
3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X
00:15
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Liberty Health Science Inc. and Certain Officers – LHSIF
00:11
3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 02:34:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-08 03:34:33 - 2019-01-08 02:34:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY