Announcing the GovTech 100 Companies for 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine released its annual GovTech 100 , a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference in – and selling to – state and local governments.

Gov tech has earned recognition as its own market segment through the work of a growing number of companies – and the investors that back them – in helping governments perform their work serving their communities more effectively. This year’s fourth annual GovTech 100 analysis illustrates the market’s growing importance and viability.

“Four years in, the GovTech 100 continues to provide a glimpse at the most innovative companies partnering with government to solve mission-critical problems,” said e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Haisler, who was heavily involved in the list’s creation.

Among the companies new to the list this year are BioBot Analytics, a technology company that analyzes sewage to help cities fight resident opioid addictions, and the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s endeavor to help cities take their transportation infrastructure underground.

The GovTech 100 for 2019 collectively raised $2.9 billion dollars in funding to scale their companies and products.

“It’s exciting to see additional investors getting behind gov tech companies in big ways,” Haisler said.

Although gov tech is not a new industry, it continues to see significant growth and changes.

“The exponential changes in technology and government adoption have led the industry to its own app store moment – similar to the proliferation of new consumer applications after Apple released the App Store in July 2008,” said Haisler. “Even with its historical roots, gov tech is just getting started, and with over 90,000 local government agencies alone, there is ample room for companies to work with agencies to catalyze innovation in 2019 and beyond.”

A full list of the companies recognized in the GovTech 100 can be found at www.govtech.com/100 .

