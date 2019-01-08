08/01/2019 11:34:00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting Six Monthly Review

PR Newswire

London, January 8

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:

8 January 2019

Name of applicant:Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:6 July 2018To:7 January 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:12,620,001

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

n/a

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

9,505,000

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,115,001

   

Name of contact:Victoria Hale
Telephone number of contact:020 3170 8732

