08/01/2019 00:38:06

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LOXO Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
07 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
07 Jan - 
Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire Loxo Oncology
21 Dec - 
Loxo Oncology Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinica..

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 7, 2019 and valued at $8 billion, Loxo stockholders will receive $235.00 in cash for each share of Loxo common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Loxo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Loxo shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Loxo please go to https://bespc.com/loxo/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Jan
LLY
Endnu et Big Pharma selskab der køber op indenfor kræft behandling. Og endnu engang bliver det store..
4

Regulatory news

00:38 LOXO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LOXO Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Jan LOXO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Loxo Oncology, Inc. to Eli Lilly and Company is Fair to Shareholders
07 Jan LOXO
Lilly Announces Agreement To Acquire Loxo Oncology
21 Dec LOXO
Loxo Oncology Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Highly Selective, Non-Covalent BTK Inhibitor, LOXO-305
29 Nov LOXO
Recent Analysis Shows Mid-America Apartment Communities, Loxo Oncology, Arista Networks, ADT, Welltower, and First Majestic Silver Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
27 Nov LOXO
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
08 Nov LOXO
Loxo Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
06 Nov LOXO
Loxo Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
01 Nov LOXO
Loxo Oncology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
21 Oct LOXO
Loxo Oncology Announces Larotrectinib Clinical Update in Patients with TRK Fusion Cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2018 Congress

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
3
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Achieving its 2018 Key Business Objectives
4
Massive Turnout in Paris
5
Vital Therapies and Immunic Therapeutics Announce Transaction to Create Leading Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disease Company

Related stock quotes

Loxo Oncology Inc 232.65 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Eli Lilly and Company 115.28 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:41
Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on February 7, 2019
00:44
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
00:38
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LOXO Investors to Contact the Firm
00:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NHTC Investors to Contact the Firm
00:22
3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X
00:15
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Liberty Health Science Inc. and Certain Officers – LHSIF
00:11
3Scan Hosts San Francisco Biotech Showcase with Prellis Biologics and Announces Real Human Tissue Structures for R&D Bioprinting with the Holograph-X

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 02:34:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-08 03:34:37 - 2019-01-08 02:34:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY