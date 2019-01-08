08/01/2019 18:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MAR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQGS: GSKY)

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result,  contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not  prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation as the Offering Documents failed to disclose: (i) that GreenSky was transitioning away from the solar power market in favor of the elective  healthcare market; (ii) foreseeable negative effects on GreenSky’s profits because of significant differences in transaction fees GreenSky charged to different classes of merchants; (iii) the primacy of the merchant mix as a  driver of GreenSky’s transaction-fee revenue; (iv) the ongoing deterioration in  GreenSky’s transaction-fee revenue, while touting GreenSky’s growth and financial performance; (v) the negative impacts of GreenSky’s changing merchant mix on EBITDA; (vi) the markedly lower transaction fees GreenSky  charges to healthcare companies; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, GreenSky’s Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GreenSky, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)

Class Period: November 9, 2016 - November 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Marriott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and the sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Marriott International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

