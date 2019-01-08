Cox Enterprises Fuels Future Growth with New Career Sites Powered by SmashFly Technologies and InFlight Corporation

CONCORD, Mass. and EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise recruitment marketing technology leader SmashFly Technologies and HCM user experience platform provider InFlight Corporation announced today the launch of Cox Enterprises’ new internal and external career sites. Using these two leading technologies, Cox now delivers a consumer-grade talent experience across its career sites, apply process and internal HR applications from pre-hire through retire.

“We’re committed to building a better future for the next generation, and that starts with attracting the very best people who can help us do that,” said Adam Glassman, Senior Manager, Employment Branding at Cox Enterprises. “Our new career destinations enhance our ability to provide a world-class experience to both our candidates and current employees and will help us tell the story of why Cox is an amazing place to work.”

Listed at No. 15 on Forbes 2018 Largest Private Companies, Cox Enterprises consists of Cox Communications, Cox Media Group and Cox Automotive. Founded in 1898, the $20 billion company leads the communications, automotive and media industries, and includes national brands such as Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim and Cox Homelife. Cox Enterprises distinguishes itself through a commitment to diversity and inclusion, leading by example, and building a better future for the next generation. Its newly launched internal and external career sites reflect these values and provide a solid foundation to attract, engage and more effectively hire 14,000+ people annually.

At the core is SmashFly’s Content Management System (CMS) for Career Sites, which InFlight used to design and deliver unified career sites that showcase distinctive branding for jobs and content from each Cox division. And now, using SmashFly’s CMS, Cox’s talent acquisition team can add and update search-optimized job pages and edit corresponding copy and images in real-time with no coding experience. Having in-house control over its career site gives Cox the added agility to deliver a consistent recruitment marketing experience for all stakeholders: internal and external candidates, hiring managers and talent acquisition teams.

Integral to the success of Cox’s new career sites is the partnership between SmashFly and InFlight. Experts in simplifying the job application process within applicant tracking systems such as Taleo, InFlight reduces job application abandonment rates – which by industry standards can hover as high as 60 percent – by creating fully branded, mobile-optimized apply flows that enhance the candidate experience. The simple integration between SmashFly and InFlight has improved Cox’s user experience, resulting in increased adoption, optimized investment and more actionable metrics.

James La Brash, Founding Managing Director of InFlight Corporation, stated, “Cox Enterprises’ use of InFlight to provide a world-class talent experience across the entire employee lifecycle demonstrates its commitment to employees and to its exceptional employer brand. Our partnership with SmashFly is a great example of how companies can gain new talent acquisition capabilities and enhance the candidate experience without the technical and compliance headaches that usually accompany such projects.”

Thom Kenney, CEO of SmashFly Technologies, commented, “SmashFly is excited to be core to Cox Enterprises’ career site success. Clearly, they are committed to enhancing a strong recruitment marketing foundation that continues to grow as they do. We’re also honored to partner with InFlight, a company that shares our focus on building great systems, software and teams.”

Glassman added, “Cox is a special company, and our partnership with SmashFly and InFlight has given us a better platform to share that story. Simplifying and streamlining our talent acquisition process, while gaining real-time control over our content, were important strategic moves to support our overall hiring objectives.”

More About InFlight Corporation

From pre-hire to retire, InFlight delivers candidate and employee experiences that drive your talent strategy, enhance your brand, and maximize your HR efforts and investments. InFlight is the HR user experience platform that works with everything you already have to give you absolute control over end-user behavior and experiences. It’s your technology. InFlight ups the ante on what it can do. InFlight is headquartered in Easthampton, Mass. Learn more at www.inflightintegration.com.

More About SmashFly Technologies

Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. The award-winning company serves more than 100 customers, including 25 of the Fortune 500. Powered by AI, SmashFly's enterprise platform combines CRM, career site, events and analytics solutions to create a smarter, seamless experience for talent – and your team. To learn more about SmashFly, visit https://www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly .

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive services and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and Cox Media Group. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with over $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com .

