Crestmont Capital, LLC. Announces Record-Breaking Funding for 2018

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestmont Capital, LLC. (“Crestmont,” or the “Company”), a leader in small business lending announced unaudited funding results for 2018 today.

With another record-setting year, Crestmont Capital, LLC. continues to set the pace for the small business lending industry. The volume totals speaks for itself with total funding for the fiscal year of 2018 up 68% to $192,412,243 as compared to $114,283,051 recorded in the fiscal year of 2017. Record revenue growth was achieved through both new and existing clients of the Company’s lending products.

Crestmont’s small business lending division specializes in providing financing options for small-to-medium sized businesses. Average funding size among Crestmont’s small business clients increased 18% in the past year to $113,847, with the top three industries in their portfolio being construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. Crestmont’s product diversification continues to power their substantial funding volume.

Speaking on the record numbers, Gregory Keleshian, Chief Executive Officer for Crestmont Capital, LLC. said, “We had another solid year that exceeded our top and bottom line expectations. Our team has worked hard to successfully deliver revenue from different financial product offerings, which clearly demonstrates that our business model is diverse and our strategy of operating in parallel markets creates a stronger company. Thanks to the ongoing diversification of our revenue streams and the solid performance of our lending portfolio, we plan on achieving 50% funding growth in 2019. To prepare for the expected increase in funding we are planning on heavily investing in our operations over the following months to improve overall efficiency.”

Crestmont Capital’s portfolio of loan products and advisory services offers small businesses resources well beyond those provided by traditional banks. The financial analysts and consultants who make up the lending divisions of Crestmont Capital have assisted in facilitating the capital requirements for thousands of small businesses nationwide.

