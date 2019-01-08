08/01/2019 20:01:56

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 18, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Altice USA Inc. (“Altice” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATUS) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in June 2017. Altice investors have until January 18, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Altice investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to Altice's IPO failed to disclose that: (1) "The Altice Way" proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice's capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice's market share; (3) Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice could not simply replicate the "The Altice Way" in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice's Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Altice during the IPO, you may move the Court no later than January 18, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

