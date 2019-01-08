08/01/2019 19:58:41

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the  February 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Teladoc Health Inc.(“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC) securities between March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Teladoc investors have until  February 11, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Teladoc investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On December 5, 2018, the Southern Investigative Research Foundation (“SIRF”) published an article alleging that Teladoc’s Chief Financial Officer provided trading advice to a junior employee regarding Teladoc securities, telling her “when he thought there were good opportunities to sell some shares.” On this news, Teladoc’s share price fell more than 10%, closing at $55.81 per share on December 6, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (2) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (3) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (4) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  Teladoc during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than  February 11, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

