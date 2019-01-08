Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 4/19

1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019
Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam™ and Wellness Insights
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Linear Fixture
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. – NSANY
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
COST INVESTOR NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation; Important Jan 7 Case Deadline – COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Immunomedics Inc. – IMMU
VR, Crypto and Rock and Roll! Celebrity Musicians, AR/VR and Blockchain Mix at Immersive Concert and Media Showcase Featuring THX, Sportscastr & 20 Tech Innovators to Kick Off CES