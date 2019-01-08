08/01/2019 15:13:31

Dermatology Hall of Fame to Recognize Industry Pioneers

Inaugural event will be held next month in Washington DC

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermatology Hall of Fame will honor its first inductees February 28, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The organization, founded in 2018, was established to recognize and honor past and present luminaries within all areas of dermatology.

“The field of dermatology has been furthered by tremendous advances over the last 20 years,” according to board member Daniel Mark Siegel, M.D, M.S. “It is time to recognize those giants who have had the biggest impact in the field.”

In addition to Dr. Siegel, the Executive Board of the Dermatology Hall of Fame includes other distinguished experts across the specialty, including:

  • C. William Hanke, M.D.

  • Douglas DiRuggiero, MHS, PA-C

  • Jill Waibel, M.D.

  • Mark Lebwohl, M.D.

  • Robert Kirsner, M.D.

Each year, the Executive Board will consider nominees — living or deceased — based on achievements in or contributions to the field of dermatology. Nominees include those considered to have made extraordinary advancements in the field of dermatology from significant corporate contributions to individual achievements, past or present. A Selection Committee will be the final vote on nominees.

Nominations for the Dermatology Hall of Fame inductees will be made within subspecialties and based on four categories:

  • Excellence in education and teaching

  • Technology and product innovation

  • Research and discovery

  • Humanitarian

    • “What an exciting step for our profession to identify those who have had the greatest impact on colleagues, peers, and patients,” said Douglas DiRuggiero, PA-C, M.­H.S.  “As a member of the newly formed executive board of directors, it is truly a joy to be part of such a prestigious endeavor.” 

    This year’s Dermatology Hall of Fame inductees will be presented at a ceremony in Washington DC, during the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.

    For more information about the Dermatology Hall of Fame or to learn how you can attend, click here.

    About the Dermatology Hall of Fame

    Established in 2018, the Dermatology Hall of Fame (DHF) recognizes the individuals and revolutionary ideas that have refined the practice of dermatology. This prestigious nomination honors leaders who have distinguished themselves through their significant contributions, highlighting early achievements and successful innovators who have — and continue to — inspire, inform and improve treatment. Learn more at www.thedermatologyhalloffame.org.

    Media contact:

    Jill DeCoste

    617.347.0147

    jdecoste@quenchcollectivellc.com

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    05 Jan
    BAVA
    1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
    31
    06 Jan
    PNDORA
    Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
    29
    05 Jan
     
    FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
    24
    04 Jan
    VELO
      En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
    23
    06 Jan
    VELO
    Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
    22
    05 Jan
    VELO
    Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
    22
    04 Jan
    VWS
      @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
    20
    07 Jan
    VWS
    Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
    19
    06 Jan
    BAVA
    En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
    18
    03 Jan
     
    Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
    17

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
    07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
    2
    Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
    3
    Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
    4
    NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019
    5
    NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    15:32
    Net Asset Value(s)
    15:31
    Hurricane relief trip planned for Travelex Insurance Services
    15:28
    Ossa Fisher Named Istation’s President
    15:27
    The observation status for Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ) is updated (7/19)
    15:26
    Net Asset Value(s)
    15:21
    Regal Assets now offering Crypto & Precious Metal Investments to Canadian RRSP/TFSA Investors
    15:20
    Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces the Hiring of David Misch
    15:15
    Gentex to Demonstrate New Dimmable Glass, Connected Car and Digital Vision Systems at CES 2019
    15:13
    Dermatology Hall of Fame to Recognize Industry Pioneers

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    08 January 2019 15:51:08
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-08 16:51:08 - 2019-01-08 15:51:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY