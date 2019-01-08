08/01/2019 20:00:00

DSP Group’s SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovo™ Smart Tabs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless chipsets, announced today that its SmartVoice technology has been integrated into the new Lenovo Smart Tabs to help enable far-field voice control. With this capability, consumers can use voice to access Alexa and all of her capabilities. DSP Group’s low-power DBMD5 audio system on a chip (SoC), featuring high-accuracy far-field and two-way voice algorithms, help deliver a natural, seamless user experience for this new line of smart devices.

“Lenovo has long been associated with excellence in the field of personal computing devices,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. “They exemplify a deep and lasting commitment to technological innovation, supported through collaboration with the best-possible systems’ suppliers. Their selection of DSP Group’s SmartVoice for the Lenovo Smart Tab is especially meaningful to us as it validates our ability to improve human-machine voice interactions in microphone-equipped devices. Working with Lenovo and Alexa helps ensure that voices will be heard as we drive towards wider adoption of voice-first experiences.”

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5 SoC and HDClear™, its proprietary far-field 3-microphone algorithm, SmartVoice delivers superior beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). It thereby achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment. 

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit https://www.dspg.com/.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. The DSP Group logo is a registered trademark, and HDClear is a trademark of DSP Group. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact:

Tali Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, DSP Group, Inc. Tel: +1(408) 240-6826 tali.chen@dspg.com

DSP Group Logo without Tagline (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
17:46
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
28
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
14:31
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
22
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
3
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
4
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
5
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:13
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:09
New Timesys IDE Release Accelerates Development of Secure IoT Devices and Embedded Linux Applications
20:09
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
20:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20:04
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20:02
Arvig Extending Fiber Network from Scott County, Minnesota, to the Nebraska Data Centers in Omaha
20:01
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA Inc.
20:00
Announcing the GovTech 100 Companies for 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 20:30:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-08 21:30:40 - 2019-01-08 20:30:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY