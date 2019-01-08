DSP Group’s SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovo™ Smart Tabs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless chipsets, announced today that its SmartVoice technology has been integrated into the new Lenovo Smart Tabs to help enable far-field voice control. With this capability, consumers can use voice to access Alexa and all of her capabilities. DSP Group’s low-power DBMD5 audio system on a chip (SoC), featuring high-accuracy far-field and two-way voice algorithms, help deliver a natural, seamless user experience for this new line of smart devices.

“Lenovo has long been associated with excellence in the field of personal computing devices,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. “They exemplify a deep and lasting commitment to technological innovation, supported through collaboration with the best-possible systems’ suppliers. Their selection of DSP Group’s SmartVoice for the Lenovo Smart Tab is especially meaningful to us as it validates our ability to improve human-machine voice interactions in microphone-equipped devices. Working with Lenovo and Alexa helps ensure that voices will be heard as we drive towards wider adoption of voice-first experiences.”

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5 SoC and HDClear™, its proprietary far-field 3-microphone algorithm, SmartVoice delivers superior beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). It thereby achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit https://www.dspg.com/.

