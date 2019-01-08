Financial Gravity Selects Securities Transfer Corporation as Transfer Agent

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO ) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the recent engagement of Securities Transfer Corporation (“STC”) as the Company’s transfer agent of record.

STC is a full-service fund administrator and stock transfer agent providing comprehensive, custom-tailored investor management solutions to the alternative investments community for both public and private companies. STC’s services combine accurate record keeping, responsive customer service, and excellent technology, all at the lowest possible cost.

Financial Gravity’s Chief Executive Officer, John Pollock, stated, “STC’s 30-year track record as a marketplace leader in transfer agent services makes them a great choice for Financial Gravity.” Mr. Pollock continued, “STC is known for their timely and extremely responsive service, which will provide great value for our company and our shareholders as our trading volume grows over time.”

Jason Freeman, STC’s Director of Relationship Management added, “We are pleased to serve as the transfer agent of record for Financial Gravity and look forward to many years of partnership together.”

STC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

