08/01/2019 12:00:00

Financial Gravity Selects Securities Transfer Corporation as Transfer Agent

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the recent engagement of Securities Transfer Corporation (“STC”) as the Company’s transfer agent of record.

STC is a full-service fund administrator and stock transfer agent providing comprehensive, custom-tailored investor management solutions to the alternative investments community for both public and private companies. STC’s services combine accurate record keeping, responsive customer service, and excellent technology, all at the lowest possible cost.

Financial Gravity’s Chief Executive Officer, John Pollock, stated, “STC’s 30-year track record as a marketplace leader in transfer agent services makes them a great choice for Financial Gravity.” Mr. Pollock continued, “STC is known for their timely and extremely responsive service, which will provide great value for our company and our shareholders as our trading volume grows over time.”

Jason Freeman, STC’s Director of Relationship Management added, “We are pleased to serve as the transfer agent of record for Financial Gravity and look forward to many years of partnership together.”

STC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Jennifer Sanford

jennifer@financialgravity.com 

469-342-2232

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
19

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
4
Massive Turnout in Paris
5
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:25
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Air Lease, AMN Healthcare Services, Trinseo S.A, Ashland Global, DENTSPLY SIRONA, and Overseas Shipholding Group — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:22
Net Asset Value(s)
12:20
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for MDU Resources Group, Enersys, Sally Beauty, Par Pacific, Golub Capital BDC, and ZAGG — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:15
Power Distribution, Inc., Enhances Award-Winning PowerWave 2™ Busway System
12:01
Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement with Consortium of Focused Orthopedists to Develop a Short Stem and Stemless Shoulder System
12:00
ZINFI Ends 2018 with Rapid Growth and Analyst Recognition as a Leader in Partner Relationship Management and Through-Channel Marketing Automation Software
12:00
Gopher Launches Avant! AI Robotics Program
12:00
Canacol Energy Ltd. Encounters 266 Feet of Net Gas Pay at Nelson 13
12:00
Integra LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 12:42:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-08 13:42:02 - 2019-01-08 12:42:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY