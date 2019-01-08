08/01/2019 02:35:00

FinovateEurope to Showcase Global Technologies ushering Industry Revolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate, a leading producer of global fintech conferences, today unveils the agenda for the upcoming FinovateEurope conference taking place February 12-15 in Tobacco Dock, London.

Finovate has been drawing attendees from a variety of roles within fintech and finance for over 10 years. Whether you’re a banker, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, or member of the press, Finovate has something for you. Here’s what to expect at FinovateEurope:

Live demos of new innovations

Across the first two days, 65+ fintech companies will have just 7 minutes to demo their latest innovations live (no slides or video allowed).

Insights from global fintech leaders

On day three, you'll hear expert insights on the latest regional trends and macro issues affecting financial technology. Gain the actionable insight you need, get solutions to your business problems and leave with dozens of new ideas for your future product road-map and strategic planning.

1400+ senior-level attendees

Join 1400+ senior executives from financial institutions, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Organisations attending this year include Adobe, American Express, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity, Lloyds, MUFG, Morgan Stanley and many more!

Covering the ABCs of fintech

There's a fintech trend for almost every letter of the alphabet...AI, Blockchain, Crypto and many more. So how do you know what services and solutions are here to stay and which ones are right for your business? Finovate cuts to the core of innovation to show you trending technology that you can use.

Summit Day

NEW for 2019, don’t miss our dedicated add-on summit day on 15 February, taking a deep dive into the next revolutions facing our industry.

The two summits will be running concurrently, an Open Banking Summit and an AI Summit. Switch between them at your leisure!

To view the full agenda: https://goo.gl/Vtt71P

To view the full speaker line-up: https://goo.gl/DVqcjy

If that’s not enough, here are 6 reasons attendees join us:

1. Highly-efficient format. Our short-form demo-based format allows you to see a huge number of demos in a short amount of time. Each presenter has just 7 minutes to show you what they’ve got, and they can’t use slides or video. You see only live technology with no unnecessary filler.

2. Stay ahead of the curve. Fintech innovation continues at a blistering pace, and you can’t afford to be left behind. Stay informed and find the next big advantage – before your competition does.

3. See curated content. The competitive application process for demoing companies means you only see the best of what fintech currently has to offer. We hand-pick each company that we put on stage, and by forcing them to do a live demo we make sure you only see technology that works today.

4. Connect one-on-one with the people that matter to you. Use the new Finovate networking app to speak directly to the founders, senior executives, innovators, investors and more from the most innovative financial institutions. This isn’t your typical trade show floor, it’s your chance to speak directly with the innovators behind the technology that excites you.

5. Learn from Fintech’s visionaries. With our newly expanded format, you’ll get to hear from the thought-leaders driving the industry. The demos show you the best of what’s available now, and our speakers will give you a unique insight into what’s coming next.

6. There’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a specific tech solution or you’re simply curious to see what’s out there, you’ll leave Finovate with new ideas and a fresh outlook. And a combination of main-stage content and subject-specific tracks means you can see the complete picture and then dive into the specific subject area that interests you most.

To save 20% on the main 3-day event pass or the add-on summit day use the following hyperlink: 20% OFF FinovateEurope (or enter promo code FKV2349NNP2 at checkout)

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators, and entrepreneurs. Finovate's annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Jose), and FinovateEurope (London), as well as regional events in Hong Kong, Dubai, and Cape Town.

Contact Finovate

Finovate

www.finovate.com

(888) 670-8200

info@finovate.com

Corporate Communications Contact

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Finovate-Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
3
Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Achieving its 2018 Key Business Objectives
4
Massive Turnout in Paris
5
Vital Therapies and Immunic Therapeutics Announce Transaction to Create Leading Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disease Company

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:00
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
02:35
FinovateEurope to Showcase Global Technologies ushering Industry Revolution
02:30
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019
02:30
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
02:19
INFINITI management changes announced
02:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:41
Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on February 7, 2019
00:44
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 04:22:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-08 05:22:31 - 2019-01-08 04:22:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY