FinovateEurope to Showcase Global Technologies ushering Industry Revolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate, a leading producer of global fintech conferences, today unveils the agenda for the upcoming FinovateEurope conference taking place February 12-15 in Tobacco Dock, London.

Finovate has been drawing attendees from a variety of roles within fintech and finance for over 10 years. Whether you’re a banker, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, or member of the press, Finovate has something for you. Here’s what to expect at FinovateEurope:

Live demos of new innovations

Across the first two days, 65+ fintech companies will have just 7 minutes to demo their latest innovations live (no slides or video allowed).

Insights from global fintech leaders

On day three, you'll hear expert insights on the latest regional trends and macro issues affecting financial technology. Gain the actionable insight you need, get solutions to your business problems and leave with dozens of new ideas for your future product road-map and strategic planning.

1400+ senior-level attendees

Join 1400+ senior executives from financial institutions, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Organisations attending this year include Adobe, American Express, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity, Lloyds, MUFG, Morgan Stanley and many more!

Covering the ABCs of fintech

There's a fintech trend for almost every letter of the alphabet...AI, Blockchain, Crypto and many more. So how do you know what services and solutions are here to stay and which ones are right for your business? Finovate cuts to the core of innovation to show you trending technology that you can use.

Summit Day

NEW for 2019, don’t miss our dedicated add-on summit day on 15 February, taking a deep dive into the next revolutions facing our industry.

The two summits will be running concurrently, an Open Banking Summit and an AI Summit. Switch between them at your leisure!

To view the full agenda: https://goo.gl/Vtt71P

To view the full speaker line-up: https://goo.gl/DVqcjy

If that’s not enough, here are 6 reasons attendees join us:

1. Highly-efficient format. Our short-form demo-based format allows you to see a huge number of demos in a short amount of time. Each presenter has just 7 minutes to show you what they’ve got, and they can’t use slides or video. You see only live technology with no unnecessary filler.

2. Stay ahead of the curve. Fintech innovation continues at a blistering pace, and you can’t afford to be left behind. Stay informed and find the next big advantage – before your competition does.

3. See curated content. The competitive application process for demoing companies means you only see the best of what fintech currently has to offer. We hand-pick each company that we put on stage, and by forcing them to do a live demo we make sure you only see technology that works today.

4. Connect one-on-one with the people that matter to you. Use the new Finovate networking app to speak directly to the founders, senior executives, innovators, investors and more from the most innovative financial institutions. This isn’t your typical trade show floor, it’s your chance to speak directly with the innovators behind the technology that excites you.

5. Learn from Fintech’s visionaries. With our newly expanded format, you’ll get to hear from the thought-leaders driving the industry. The demos show you the best of what’s available now, and our speakers will give you a unique insight into what’s coming next.

6. There’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a specific tech solution or you’re simply curious to see what’s out there, you’ll leave Finovate with new ideas and a fresh outlook. And a combination of main-stage content and subject-specific tracks means you can see the complete picture and then dive into the specific subject area that interests you most.

