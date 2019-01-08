08/01/2019 18:00:00

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ NGS: FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2018 fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release:  Tuesday, January 22, 2019, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

     

  • Conference Call: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

     

  • Dial-in Numbers:  US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.  Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

     

  • Telephone Replay:  US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10127613. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on February 6, 2019.

     

  • Web Replay:  Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on February 6, 2019.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion of assets and $11 billion of trust assets under management.  First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Investors

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(708) 831-7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com

 

Media

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

