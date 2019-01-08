08/01/2019 15:06:20

Greystone Real Estate Advisors Closes Two-Property Senior Living Portfolio in Rhode Island

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Real Estate Advisors announced it closed the sale of a two-property senior living portfolio in Rhode Island on December 20, 2018 for an undisclosed price. Mike Garbers and Cody Tremper of Greystone Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction, a publicly-traded REIT. The buyer was a partnership of GMF Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, and Meridian Senior Living, LLC, who will operate the properties.

The properties, Chapel Hill in Cumberland and Smithfield Woods in Smithfield, both located in the Providence MSA, offer assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units. Built between 1989 and 1999, the properties have a total of 272 units.

The Greystone Real Estate Advisors team leverages its extensive experience in providing expertise on the disposition or acquisition of seniors housing, including age-restricted communities, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.

About Greystone Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Greystone Real Estate Advisors, Inc. provides services in sales and acquisitions of seniors housing property types including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, as well as affordable and multifamily properties. The team offers a full spectrum of advisory services including debt, acquisition, and investment sales to funds, private equity groups, regional and national operators, not-for-profit owners and healthcare REITs. For more information, visit www.greycoadvisors.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge, mezzanine, and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc., Greystone Funding Corporation and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@Greyco.com

greystone.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
19
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
4
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019
5
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:35
Cambia Health Foundation Announces 2019 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications
15:34
Enel X Reaffirmed Market Leader for Demand Response in Ontario Following Tender Win
15:32
Net Asset Value(s)
15:31
Hurricane relief trip planned for Travelex Insurance Services
15:28
Ossa Fisher Named Istation’s President
15:27
The observation status for Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ) is updated (7/19)
15:26
Net Asset Value(s)
15:21
Regal Assets now offering Crypto & Precious Metal Investments to Canadian RRSP/TFSA Investors
15:20
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces the Hiring of David Misch

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 15:51:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-08 16:51:30 - 2019-01-08 15:51:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY