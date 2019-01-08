INFINITI management changes announced

HONG KONG, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that effective immediately, Christian Meunier is promoted to president of INFINITI Motor Co., Ltd., and chairman of the Management Committee – INFINITI, responsible for managing the INFINITI brand and its entire business globally.

Meunier has been serving as global division vice president of global marketing and sales operations for INFINITI, managing all marketing and sales activities.

In recent years, Meunier led operations in both the U.S. and Canada, as senior vice president for Nissan sales & marketing and operations at Nissan North America, and as president of Nissan Canada. This included all sales, marketing communications, model line brand management, parts and service, product planning, trucks and light commercial vehicles, customer quality and dealer network development functions. As president of Nissan Canada, he led the organization to record volume and market share through effective marketing programs and a strengthening of the dealer network. Meunier began his Nissan career in 2002 at Nissan Europe.

“Christian Meunier brings a record of success to this role, in addition to continuity based on his current global marketing and sales leadership position at INFINITI,” said Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa. “We are fortunate to welcome him to this new challenge.”

Meunier replaces Roland Krueger, who has been leading INFINITI since 2015. Krueger has elected to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. He played a central role in advancing the INFINITI brand’s progress in the premium segment around the world.

“Roland Krueger’s contributions over the last four years steered INFINITI through an important period of growth,” Saikawa said. “We thank him and wish him well in his future pursuits.”

