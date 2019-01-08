08/01/2019 18:11:23

Juguetón, the World’s Largest Toy Drive, Once Again Surpasses Expectations

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V., one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that thanks to audience support, the Juguetón toy drive collected 17,493,824 toys that were distributed as of Sunday, Jan. 6 throughout Mexico to children who anticipated the arrival of the Three Kings.

"This work is from Mexico to Mexico," commented Jorge Garralda, TV Azteca’s Director of Azteca Social and Corporate Culture, as the final figure of toys collected was announced in the company of British Ambassador to Mexico Corin Robertson, Grupo Salinas executives, on-screen talent, and representatives of other participating companies.  

The event was hosted by Adal Ramones and Claudia Mollinedo, and featured participation by Chief Content and Distribution Officer Alberto Ciurana, who on behalf of TV Azteca CEO Benjamín Salinas Sada gave thanks for the unconditional support of TV Azteca viewers, who year after year contribute to the success of the Juguetón campaign. Ciurana also congratulated Jorge Garralda and his team for generating millions of smiles.

The event included a live concert that was simultaneously broadcast on the Azteca Uno and a+ networks, featuring performances by Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa, Nadia, Tatiana, La Sonora Dinamita, Cepillín, Roger González and Charlie & Joss, Bebeshita, Danny Frank, Marelyn Odessa, Karen Möon, Masha and The Bear, and My Little Pony.

The Juguetón has delivered more than 220 million smiles in 23 years, positioning itself as the largest toy collection campaign worldwide, confirming the commitment of Grupo Salinas with Mexico’s children, who are the foundation of a better future.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico:  Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country.  The company also manages TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several of Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

Daniel McCosh, +52 (55) 1720-0059, dmccosh@gruposalinas.com

tvaztecalogo.png

