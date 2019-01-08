KALY - Kali-Extracts Analyst Report Published on OTCMarkets Augmenting Current Information

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today published an independent analyst research report on the company following the recent acquisition of a patented cannabis extraction process. The report is available under “research” on the OTCMarkets website. The research report is the first report from Goldman Small Cap Research as part of an ongoing research engagement. The report outlines the company’s current positioning and potential, upcoming milestones. This report is intended to augment the current information available on the OTCMarkets website. KALY has recently updated all of its financial reports required by OTCMarkets to satisfy the OTCMarkets “current” filing standards and anticipates the OTCMarkets site to soon reflect Kali’s “current” filing status. As of the publication of this release, OTCMarkets has yet to update this status. All quotation information cited in the report was derived from Yahoo!Finance which reports Kali intraday trading activity and news. While quote information is not available on OTCMarkets website pending the filing status update, investors and shareholders can alternatively obtain current quote information on Yahoo!Finance or from their own online brokerage account.

The report is also available to read or download, along with associated disclosures and disclaimers, at www.GoldmanResearch.com.

Kali Report Highlights

Kali, Inc. is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies to include the licensing of its patented cannabis extraction technology to multiple companies in the wellness and pharmaceutical industries. With promising preclinical data along with development and commercial agreements behind it, Kali-Extracts seeks to commercialize its unique and valuable IP targeting multi-billion dollar markets. The recent legalization of hemp farming in the 2018 Farm Act just signed into law by President Trump puts the wind at Kali’s back.

The Company’s multi-pronged approach is divided into two target categories: Pharmaceuticals and Wellness.

Goldman highlighted the key segments in his research report.

“In the pharmaceutical space, Kali has completed an in vitro genomics study to evaluate the impact of its pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies on COPD patients. Favorable results prompted the launch of a physiological study whose results will be released in 1Q19. The World Health Organization estimates 65 million people worldwide are afflicted with moderate to severe COPD and GlobalData forecasts that the COPD treatment market will reach $14.1 billion by 2025.”

“In the wellness arena, the early affirmation of its extract’s efficacy has occurred via sales of Puration Inc.’s (USOTC:PURA) CBD-infused product which is based on Kali’s IP. Various joint ventures in which Kali has engaged are likely sources of near term revenue for Kali in the CBD-infused product market, projected to grow to $22 billion in the next few years. Plus, these relationships could result in additional business opportunities going forward. All told, Kali believes it could generate $5 million or more in revenue from specific endeavors with current partnerships.”

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published report on Kali, Inc. The information provided in the report was for information use only and may have contained forward-looking statements along with statements of fact that may have been obtained from sources considered reliable. Thus, we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from press releases issued by and due diligence related to management of Kali, Inc. some of which are referred to in authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission https://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our report, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Companies, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Companies are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein and in the report may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

It should be noted that Kali has recently updated all of its financial reports required by OTCMarkets to satisfy the OTCMarkets “current” filing standards and anticipates that the OTCMarkets site to soon reflect Kali’s “current” filing status. As of the report publication date, OTCMarkets has yet to update this status. All quotation information cited in the report was derived from Yahoo!Finance which reports Kali intraday trading activity and news.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, podcast interview or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download or view the Kali report or any of our research on Puration, Inc., or other sponsored research, please view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com.

Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $3500 by the Company for the publication of this report. It should be noted that during 2018, GSCR was compensated by Puration, Inc. in the amount of $5500 for a research subscription service and a previous podcast interview.

About Kali, Inc. (OTC - KALY) Kali, Inc. is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue via licensing its patented cannabis extraction technology to multiple companies in the wellness and pharmaceutical industries. With promising preclinical data along with development and various commercial agreements behind it, Kali, Inc. seeks to commercialize its unique and valuable IP targeting multi-billion-dollar markets.

