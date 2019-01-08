08/01/2019 06:53:38

LeddarTech Joins Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Driving Open Platform

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech, an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announced the integration of LeddarTech’s LiDAR products into Apollo, Baidu’s autonomous driving open platform.

LeddarTech’s products will now be compatible with Apollo 3.5, the latest version of the platform, through the integration of an open source software development kit (SDK) which will facilitate the development for Tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, and other application developers who wish to use LeddarTech products within the Apollo open platform.

LeddarTech’s auto and mobility LiDAR platform equip key suppliers with the technology, tools, and resources they need to design their own differentiated LiDAR offering and to meet the specific requirements of various advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications. At the core of the platform is the LeddarEngine, comprised of highly-optimized SoCs and signal processing software that have been designed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL-B standards and that will allow LeddarTech’s customers to deliver automotive-grade LiDAR sensors which comply with functional safety requirements.

“An open platform is a powerful model that fosters win-win, added-value partnerships throughout the automotive supply chain,” said Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech’s President and COO.  “With our open source SDK for the Apollo platform, the data output format will allow easier comparison and system development,” added Saintellemy. “The wide, global reach of the Apollo partners provides tremendous new opportunities to accelerate the adoption of our LiDAR platform across the industry.”

Apollo serves as an open, reliable and secure software platform for its partners to develop their own autonomous driving systems through on-vehicle and hardware platforms. Apollo accelerates the development, testing, and deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Apollo welcomes LeddarTech as a new partner of its open development platform as all Apollo partners will now benefit from open, standardized access to LeddarTech’s LiDAR technology, greatly facilitating development and integration projects.

Both companies participate in CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8-12. The LeddarTech Pavilion will be located at CP-16 and Baidu-Apollo will be situated at Westgate Pavilion #1814.  

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile, scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners. 

LeddarTech Contact: Daniel Aitken, VP Marketing and Communications

+1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 | Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
28
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2024
3
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
4
Vital Therapies and Immunic Therapeutics Announce Transaction to Create Leading Inflammatory and Autoimmune Disease Company
5
Massive Turnout in Paris

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:32
Immuron Receives $1.19M R&D Tax Concession Refund
07:31
Ahold Delhaize announces appointment of Farhan Siddiqi as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Executive Committee
07:19
Net Asset Value(s)
07:17
Notice to Shareholders
07:02
Biofrontera receives FDA approval for upscaling of batch size for Ameluz® production
07:01
Termination of membership status of AB “Citadele” bankas on Nasdaq Vilnius
07:01
INGENICO GROUP: Closing of the combination of BS PAYONE and Ingenico Retail assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
07:00
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07:00
Fulfill Your Health Resolutions With NutraFuels NutraHempCBD CBD Lifestyle Kits, Nearly 50% Off

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 07:49:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-08 08:49:51 - 2019-01-08 07:49:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY