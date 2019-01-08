Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Appoints Marcum LLP as Independent Auditor

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, today announced that it has appointed Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Marcum replaces Schneider Downs & Co., Inc. (“SD”). There were no disagreements between the Company and SD on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

“We look forward to working with Marcum LLP, which combines a large audit practice in the United States with a significant international presence,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. “As we continue to make progress within the emissions control industry, it is critically important to engage a prominent international accounting firm with a strong reputation. At ME 2 C, we are committed to providing our shareholders with the highest level of transparency, financial reporting standards and corporate governance.”

Based in New York City, with over 65 years of experience serving middle market companies, Marcum is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the country. Ranked 16th nationally, Marcum offers the resources of 1,800 professionals, including over 240 partners, in 35 offices throughout the U.S., Grand Cayman and China.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as Grand Cayman, China, and Ireland. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. The Firm serves both privately held and publicly traded companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector entities, high net worth individuals, private equity funds, and hedge funds, with a focus on middle-market companies and closely held family businesses. Marcum is a member of the Marcum Group, an organization providing a comprehensive array of professional services.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

