London, January 8

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 7 January 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =79.03p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 81.65p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 104.85p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 105.38p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
8 January 2019

