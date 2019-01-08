NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR® , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking products powering today’s small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is expanding its SMB offering with a new cost effective IPV6 switching line, advanced wireless access points for its Insight cloud management solution and a streamlined satellite for the Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi family. Additionally, a new revision of the Insight cloud management platform will bring more capabilities for business owners, MSPs, VARs and Integrators.

The new NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro S350 IPV6-ready series consists of five switch models, including 8-, 24- and 48-port Gigabit Ethernet switches with 2 or 4 SFP ports for fiber uplinks. The 8- and 24-port models will include PoE+ (Power over Ethernet Plus) variants. They offer powerful Layer 2 features, enhanced performance and ease of use. Purposely designed for networks where voice, video and data are all carried over a single network, these new affordable switches will become essential gear in the arsenal for nearly every small business network. Advanced features such as L2/L3/L4 Access Control Lists (ACLs), Quality of Service (QoS), Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) and Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) will ensure a high-speed and secure network environment for your business.

As an honoree for the 2019 CES Innovation Awards in the Smart Home product category, NETGEAR Business’s Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Ceiling Satellite connects with the Orbi Pro Router or any other Orbi Pro satellite via the patented FastLane3 technology with a dedicated wireless backhaul for environments where wiring is challenging or impossible. Alternatively, in new builds or office expansions where power outlets are unavailable or new AC wiring is cost prohibitive, the Orbi Pro Ceiling can be powered by using ethernet cables with (PoE) utilizing 4x4 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi to cover denser environments. Automatic power and channel management between satellites enable superior roaming, coverage and performance making Orbi Pro the ideal solution for large areas.

NETGEAR Insight Managed Smart Cloud Tri-band 4x4 Wireless Access Point (WAC540 ) exceeds the specifications of what is needed for dense high-traffic environments, which require reliable high-performance Wi-Fi for mission critical business and IoT connectivity. With 3 separate radios (a single 2.4GHz and two 5GHZ channels), the WAC540 brings a total of 3Gbps throughput, broad coverage and commercial-grade security. Providing superior self-managing Wi-Fi with advanced features such as band-steering, beamforming, load balancing, airtime fairness and advanced roaming, the WAC540 can support hundreds of Wi-Fi clients for businesses requiring maximum Wi-Fi performance and coverage.

The NETGEAR WAC124 High-performance AC2000 Wi-Fi router is the most cost-effective Wi-Fi solution for small business offices, cafes and retail shops because this affordable solution does not require complicated installation. It provides maximum coverage with 300Mbps+1734Mbps over independent channels by employing external antennas. As a router it is capable of supporting 3 separate and secure SSIDs over a 4x4 802.11ac Wave2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi.

“Small and Medium Sized Businesses are spending too much time managing network devices,” said Richard Jonker. “With the Insight Smart Cloud Managed Platform and Ecosystem and our expanded Power-over-Ethernet switch, and wireless access point lines, NETGEAR wants to transform your office from a device management space to an environment to conduct and grow your business.”

NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management solutions enable easy device onboarding, intuitive set-up, remote management and full monitoring of both the new WAC540 and the Orbi Pro Ceiling satellite as well as the entire network. Small Businesses will now benefit from the new Insight core management functions which include:

Instant Wi-Fi - Insight using Radio Resource Management (AutoRRM+) immediately optimizes all access points at the location either automatically, on-demand, scheduled or event-based for instant Wi-Fi setup.

RADIUS authentication on Insight Switches (Insight Premium subscription only) for enhanced security and privacy

Device Backup and Restore Device level backup/restore of a device setting in case of a factory reset, device RMA Maintain multiple backup versions and the ability to restore to any backed version on the device Add additional devices and set them up in a hurry using the copy and paste feature of a saved device configuration



The newly enhanced Insight Pro is designed to allow VARs to add or expand their recurring services revenue quickly with little-to-no out of pocket expense. NETGEAR Insight Pro management solution, with an industry leading lowest Total Cost of Ownership, enables VAR partners to augment their existing business through managed services while staying competitive with the larger MSPs.

VARs, MSPs and Integrators will benefit from Insight Pro core feature enhancements which include:

Insight Pro Custom Reports Troubleshooting – client devices, client signal strength, AP usage, switch load, Health Trends – devices added, data consumption, client added, clients properties Change Logs – reports with details of each change made in each organization, network location by device, identifying who made each change with a date/time stamp Inventory – location specific device list for each organization with 24 to 30-day data usage filters

Network Location Configurations (Insight and Insight Pro) – for rapid deployment and scaling Wired settings include: VLAN Settings, LAGs, PoE Schedules, STP, QoS settings. Wireless includes: SSID, ACLs, Associated VLANs, Security, Captive Portal and LED Controls

Device Backup and Restore: New capabilities include: Device level backup/restore of a device setting in case of a factory reset, device RMA Maintain multiple backup versions and the ability to restore to any backed version on the device Add additional devices and set them up in a hurry using the copy and paste feature of a saved device configuration



All NETGEAR Insight Managed products are fully-integrated and cloud-manageable devices, requiring no additional hardware or VPN tunneling to connect directly to the Insight cloud and can be managed remotely.

NETGEAR Insight is available on both the web and mobile (iOS and Android) platforms.

The NETGEAR Insight management solution has several subscription plans for users: Insight Basic for the Insight app only, and Insight Premium for the Insight app, the Insight cloud web portal with advanced features, as well as Insight Pro for MSPs, which adds additional management features for service providers. More information is available at: Insight platforms and ecosystem .

