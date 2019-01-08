08/01/2019 04:11:34

Niu Technologies to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

BEIJING, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at Needham & Company’s 21st Annual Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 4:10 PM EDT.  A live webcast and on-demand replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.  The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Needham & Company.  Interested investors should contact their Needham sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About NIU

Founded in 2014, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has created a new market category - smart two-wheeled vehicles - to redefine urban mobility with its core team from BMW, Microsoft, Intel, Huawei, McKinsey, KKR Capstone, and Bain Capital whom are all committed to change urban commuting globally. Niu Technologies currently designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters, and it has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of three series, N, M and U, with multiple models and specifications for direct to consumer, delivery, and sharing markets. In August 2016, Niu Technologies began sales in Europe and won the prestigious TMALL.com top-sales in electric scooters in the same year. It has successfully completed showcase at INNERDECT in 2017 and it is listed on NASDAQ in 2018. In just three years, Niu Technologies has gone from a single product launch in China to a truly global brand with investment from GGV, IDG, Sequoia, GSR, Zhen Fund, Innovation works and others. For more information visit https://ir.niu.com/

Contact

Media Relations

international@niu.com

media@niu.com

or

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Susie Wang

+86 (138) 1081 7475

susie@blueshirtgroup.com

 

