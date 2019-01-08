08/01/2019 21:10:00

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that Ran Bareket, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 16, 2018 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://nlight.net/company/investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information contact:

Jason Willey

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 567-4890

jason.willey@nlight.net

