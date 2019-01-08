07/01/2019 23:50:00

OMA reports a 9.4% increase in December 2018 passenger traffic and a 9.7% increase for the full year 2018

  • The Monterrey (+9.2%), Ciudad Juárez (+24.8%), and Culiacán (+6.8%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 9.4% in December 2018, as compared to December 2017. Domestic traffic increased 10.1%, and international traffic increased 4.8%.

Total Passengers*

 

Dec-17

Dec-18

Change %

Jan-Dec

2017

Jan-Dec

2018

Change %

Domestic

1,478,1201,627,56310.117,219,95019,016,37710.4

International

242,496254,0204.82,442,0642,550,0224.4

OMA Total

1,720,616

1,881,583

9.4

19,662,014

21,566,399

9.7

* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During December 2018, domestic traffic increased in eleven of our airports, with the largest increases in:

  • Monterrey (+9.8%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Cancún and Guadalajara routes.

     

  • Ciudad Juárez (+24.5%) as a result of increased traffic on the Bajío, Guadalajara and Mexico City routes.

     

  • Culiacán (+6.5%) due to increased traffic on the Tijuana route.

In December 2018, Vivaaerobus started flying the Culiacán – Mexico City, Mazatlán – La Paz, Monterrey – Los Angeles and Monterrey – Las Vegas routes. In addition, Aeroméxico Connect opened the Ciudad Juárez – Tijuana, Culiacán – Tijuana, Chihuahua – Tijuana and Monterrey – Denver routes; Sunwing opened the Mazatlán – Montreal route and Volaris opened the Zihuatanejo – Chicago route.

International

traffic grew in ten airports in December, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+6.0%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Dallas route.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.

For the full year 2018, total passenger traffic increased 9.7% to 21.6 million passengers, the 9th consecutive annual increase. Domestic passenger traffic grew 10.4% and international passenger traffic grew 4.4%.

During 2018, a total of 51 routes opened in OMA’s airports: 40 domestic and 11 international. The airports with the largest number of new routes were Monterrey (16 routes), Culiacán (6 routes), and Ciudad Juárez (5 routes).

For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit https://ir.oma.aero.

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

 

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

