08/01/2019 16:43:03

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare named best heart-healthy diet for 2019 by U.S. News

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ program has been recognized for having the No. 1 heart-healthy diet by U.S. News & World Report on its list of Best Diets for 2019 for the eighth year since the news and information company began ranking nutrition plans in 2011.

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News convened an expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. Through an in-depth survey, each panelist scored the diets in seven areas, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“As research advances our understanding of chronic conditions, we are encouraged that the nutrition component of the Ornish program continues to stand as a best-in-class approach to cardiovascular health year after year,” said David Springer, president of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare. “Whether it’s through our patients’ stories or designations received from institutions like U.S. News & World Report, our team is proud to see the program’s transformative power as it continues impacting people’s lives and the practice of chronic disease management.”

Nutrition is one of the four elements of the Ornish program, which was created by Dean Ornish, M.D., to prevent and reverse chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes with lifestyle changes. The Ornish program incorporates a whole-food, plant-based nutrition plan that is designed to be abundant in nutrient-rich foods including whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes and limited amounts of nuts, seeds and nonfat dairy products. The program also focuses on consuming whole, unprocessed foods that are naturally low in both fat and refined carbohydrates.

“Healthy and purposeful nutrition is critical to the success of our program, and I am very grateful to the panel of experts at U.S. News for recognizing its effectiveness,” said Dr. Ornish. “As we continue to train and certify healthcare professionals in our program, we appreciate the opportunity to work with the visionary healthcare providers, employers and health plans that are empowering their patients, colleagues and members with the tools they need to reverse the life-threatening effects of chronic diseases, giving them new hope and new choices.”

Complemented by three other elements – stress management, social support, and exercise – the comprehensive Ornish program has been proven to reverse cardiovascular disease through nearly 40 years of clinical studies and randomized controlled trials published in leading peer-reviewed journals. In partnership with Dr. Ornish, Sharecare delivers this program to patients by referral through physician groups, hospitals, clinics and health systems. The Ornish program is the first intensive cardiac rehabilitation program to be Medicare reimbursable, and it is also reimbursed by many major insurance companies for clinically eligible individuals.

To learn more about the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program, visit www.ornish.com.

About Ornish Lifestyle Medicine

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is the first and only program that is scientifically proven to reverse the progression of heart disease in randomized controlled trials. Ornish Lifestyle Medicine has spread across the country and begun to revolutionize the way that Americans treat heart disease. Today, the program is reimbursed by Medicare and many other commercial payers, offered in more than 18 states, and delivered with a turnkey process that is optimized by years of operating knowledge. Most importantly, since 2014 alone, it has helped thousands of people from across the country take back their lives. For more information, visit www.ornish.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com

404.665.4305

new_logo.jpeg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
20
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
14:31
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
18
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
4
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
5
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:07
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
TAB Bank Provides Metals Company in Mississippi with a $500 Thousand Revolving Credit Facility
17:05
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:03
Transaction in Own Shares
17:00
PLS Logistics Services Partners with Kids In Need Foundation
17:00
Dime Community Bancshares to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 24, 2019
17:00
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – December 31, 2018
16:55
Columbia reaches historical high for nuclear generation
16:54
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 17:25:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-08 18:25:57 - 2019-01-08 17:25:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY