Paya expands integrated payments capabilities in attractive end markets with acquisition of First Billing Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions with over 1,000 technology and software partners, today announced the acquisition of  First Billing Services (“FBS”). FBS, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, provides comprehensive electronic bill presentment and payment solutions to utility and municipal government clients. Paya will provide capital and resources to accelerate FBS’s technology offerings and support of FBS’s rapidly growing customer base. In addition, Paya plans to integrate FBS’s online billing and software applications into the Paya Connect platform, enhancing the robust suite of integration tools for creating exceptional commerce solutions for Paya’s partners and their clients.

Since 2011, FBS has worked closely with municipalities and utilities to provide differentiated solutions that make it easy for consumers to engage digitally and pay their bills. FBS offers omni-channel electronic bill presentment and payment solutions that are directly integrated into the workflow of their customers, increasing electronic payment adoption, streamlining collection cycles and reducing friction for the consumer.

“The deep expertise, technology and proven success that the FBS team has achieved with utilities and governments complements the work Paya has already completed to enable the most flexible, vertically tailored and integrated commerce solutions,” said Jeff Hack, CEO of Paya. “We’re delighted to welcome our FBS colleagues and support FBS’s growth plans while also making these capabilities available to all Paya partners.”

“Joining Paya will allow us to better serve our existing customers and expand the customized solutions available to them,” said Pat Dorsey, founder and CEO of FBS. “We’re proud to have created a one-stop, integrated, billing and payments platform for our customers. As part of Paya, FBS will continue to provide the outstanding service our customers have come to expect, while delivering a broader set of capabilities.”

The acquisition represents the continuation of Paya’s strategy to invest in businesses with integrated payment and software capabilities in high-growth vertical markets. The move comes two months after Paya acquired Stewardship Technology to expand growth and product offerings in the faith-based and non-profit verticals.

About Paya

Paya, Inc. is a trusted partner to leading technology and software providers helping them deliver exceptional business solutions and customer experiences to over 100,000 business customers. The company is rapidly advancing its commerce platform, Paya Connect, and diverse set of integration technologies to enable flexible, easy to implement solutions that transform and grow businesses across industries. Paya is a GTCR backed company with offices in Reston, VA, Atlanta, GA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Mt. Vernon, OH and now Dayton, OH. For more information, visit paya.com or follow us on Twitter: @PayaHQ, LinkedIn: Paya and Facebook: PayaHQ.

