08/01/2019 08:37:00

Portfolio Update

Related content
07 Jan - 
Issue of Equity
07 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Jan - 
Issue of Equity
Related debate
13 Dec - 
Thank you very much for this site and all the informati..
13 Dec - 
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) PR Newsw..

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 8

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of portfolio

Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.50%
Residential Secure Income1.16%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.76%
P2P Global Investments0.58%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.54%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.43%
Target Healthcare REIT0.30%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.28%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.05%
BBGI SICAV SA0.04%
Total

5.64%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of portfolio

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20198.06%        
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20263.32%        
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.28%        
Vonovia2.74%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.39%        
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20292.17%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.15%        
Deutsche Wohnen1.97%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.96%
Investor1.93%
Total

29.97%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

08:37 E:CGT
Portfolio Update
07 Jan E:CGT
Issue of Equity
07 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Jan E:CGT
Issue of Equity
04 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Jan E:CGT
Issue of Equity
02 Jan E:CGT
Total Voting Rights
02 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Dec E:CGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
Fertin Pharma’s Parent Company Acquires MedCan Pharma - Allowing Entry into Fast-growing Market for Cannabinoid Products
4
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
5
Massive Turnout in Paris

Related stock quotes

Capital Gearing Trust PL.. 4,080.00 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:12
Directorate Change
08:37
Portfolio Update
08:33
Net Asset Value(s)
08:30
BioSolar Focuses on Emerging Battery Cell Design
08:29
Pre-stab KfW € benchmark due 2029
08:28
Reebonz Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Non-compliance; Hearing Requested
08:27
Net Asset Value(s)
08:27
Net Asset Value(s)
08:27
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 09:28:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-08 10:28:34 - 2019-01-08 09:28:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY