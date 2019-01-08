Power Distribution, Inc., Enhances Award-Winning PowerWave 2™ Busway System

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the availability of its new 600 Amp and 1000 Amp PowerWave 2™ Busway System . The PDI PowerWave 2 Busway System is ideal for data center/mission critical, retail, industrial, higher education markets and any facility where flexible power distribution is critical. The PowerWave 2 Busway System uses the highest quality materials with unmatched flexibility and design. In addition, PDI is introducing an IP2X system, ensuring complete isolation and simplified installation.

Tweet These:

@PDICORP PowerWave 2™ #Busway – 1st open-channel busway designed exclusively for #datacenters https://bit.ly/PDIBusway market’s most innovative, highly flexible & configurable, simple-to-install, with monitoring intelligent overhead power Busway distribution system.

@PDICORP PowerWave 2™ #Busway is next-gen #PowerDistribution system with multi-range ampacity busrails - deployed in 250 Amp, 400 Amp, 600 Amp, 800 Amp, 1000 Amp - to fit a wide-range of #missioncritical power loads https://bit.ly/PDIBusway

“PDI’s latest PowerWave 2 Busway innovations allow facility operators to save time and money by simplifying connections on an already active power feed,” said Alan Turner, Vice President of Sales, PDI. “Our innovative 2-step connection process provides the safest method of supplying new loads on an existing bus run. The PowerWave 2 Busway System installs in minutes, while still remaining under critical-power loads.”

The #1 choice for industry-leading busway power distribution just got better with:

An open-channel design that allows for limitless positioning of the tap-off-box units.

An innovative PowerWave 2 CouplerTek™ Technology enabling deployment with standard installation tools.

Technology enabling deployment with standard installation tools. Enhanced configuration, allowing the PowerWave 2 to be deployed in 250, 400, 600, 800, and 1,000 Amp systems.

Increased safety by using an IP2X, finger-safe rated, continuous busway system to protect installers from live busrail conductors.

In addition, PDI’s busway end-feed monitoring solution simplifies measurement validation, alarm management, maintenance, and repairs.

The PowerWave 2 Busway System is currently available. For more information, please contact info@pdicorp.com or 804-737-9880.

Follow and engage with PDI via:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is the pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations. The company leverages their ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry. Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com.

For more information, contact:

Jackie Abramian

BridgeView Marketing (for PDI, Inc.)

603.570.7533

jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea0a60b-eadb-4561-aeb4-02d8ead30b79