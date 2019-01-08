08/01/2019 15:21:07

Regal Assets now offering Crypto & Precious Metal Investments to Canadian RRSP/TFSA Investors

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regal Assets, one of America's most trusted alternative investment companies, specializing in providing alternative investment options for retirement account holders, has officially launched its operations in Canada

"We are very excited to be offering alternative investments like cryptocurrencies and precious metals to Canadian investors and retirement accounts holders. These asset classes are only growing in popularity worldwide, as investors are increasingly looking for ways to diversify their portfolios," says Tyler Gallagher, the Canadian CEO of the company. 

"Canadian investors seem to have a big appetite for bullion products right now. Surprisingly, many of them are unaware that they can own gold & silver coins and bars as part of their RRSP or TFSA. The CRA allows it since 2005 but it hasn't been overly publicized which is why many retirees still don’t know that it’s possible," adds Mr Gallagher. 

Regal Assets is the only company in Canada that specializes in alternative investments for RRSP & TFSA accounts. The company handles the entire investment process, including communicating with the account custodians, depositories and filling out the necessary transfer/rollover paperwork. Retirees can choose which alternative product (e.g. Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum.) they want to purchase and the company does all the rest. 

Aside from Canada, Regal Assets also has offices across the US, UK and the UAE. The company is the first to receive a government-issued license to trade cryptos, as covered by Bloomberg.

About Regal Assets

Since its inception, Regal Assets has handled hundreds of millions in alternative asset purchases for private wealth and institutional clients all over the world. Regal Assets was ranked No. 20 in the US for financial by the the Inc. 500 Magazine. As an industry leader, Regal Assets has built a strong reputation for itself and gathered stellar ratings on sites like the BBB, BCA and TrustLink. The company also attracted the support and business of prominent figures and celebrities including Dennis Miller, Laura Ingraham and Lars Larson. Regal Assets' CEO Tyler Gallagher, which is a member of YEC and the Forbes Finance Council, has been featured in Forbes, Smart Money, Market Watch, Reuters, The Street and Hollywood Reporter. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8989286c-fd11-4288-99f5-80b4b148f694

Media contact: 

Harriet Mancini

press@regalassets.com

