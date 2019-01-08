08/01/2019 18:00:00

Sales Readiness Group (SRG) Launches New Online Sales Training Course

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales Readiness Group announced the release of its self-paced version of their proven Comprehensive Selling Skills (CSS) sales training workshop.

Based on the same training program that SRG has delivered to leading global sales organizations, CSS On-Demand was developed to extend the classroom learning environment and help train sales teams when traditional classroom-based sales training isn’t practical.

Ray Makela, CEO at the Sales Readiness Group, noted, “All too often traditional sales training fails to provide the anticipated return on investment. Getting everyone in a room is too difficult and expensive to coordinate; reps are pressed for time, reinforcement is inconsistent, and teams are geographically dispersed. That’s why we’re excited to make our proven sales training workshop available on-demand, with the tools, resources and job aids to make the training stick. Now sale leaders can develop and reinforce key selling skills anytime, anywhere.”

CSS On-Demand gives you access to:

  • A complete sales training system—includes a workbook, exercises, tools, job aids, and quizzes to make the training stick.

  • 26 short, engaging video lessons with action-prompts to enable your team to practice what they learn—one concept at a time.

  • 24/7 eLearning platform gives your team access to sales training anytime, anywhere.

  • Expert support—your team gets email access to our sales experts to answer any questions about the course or implementation.

    • To learn more about how to power your sales team with CSS On-Demand click here.

    About Sales Readiness Group, Inc.

    Sales Readiness Group (SRG) is an industry leading sales training company. Our mission is to help improve the performance of sales teams by providing customized, skills-based training programs that produce sustainable behavior change. Our solutions include comprehensive sales training, sales coaching, and sales management programs. SRG has been in Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies list for ninth consecutive years.

    David Jacoby

    Managing Director

    206.274.9216

