08/01/2019 21:30:00

Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Additional Continued Listing Standard

Related content
21 Dec - 
Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Con..
04 Dec - 
Sanchez Energy Announces Engagement of Financial Adviso..
19 Nov - 
Sanchez Energy to Pay Dividends on Series A and Series ..

HOUSTON, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) today announced that it has received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the company does not presently meet the additional NYSE continued listing standard which requires that a company maintain an average market capitalization of at least $50 million over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, unless at the same time the company’s total stockholders’ equity is equal to or greater than $50 million.

In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the company plans to timely notify the NYSE that it intends to present a plan to meet the minimum market capitalization requirement.  The NYSE provides for a period of 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan advising the NYSE of definitive actions the company has taken, or is taking, that would bring it into conformity with the market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice.  The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NYSE subject to the company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements.  The company is currently evaluating its available options and developing a plan to return to conformity with the minimum market capitalization requirement.

As previously announced on Dec. 21, 2018, the company was notified by the NYSE that the average closing price of its common stock over a period of 30 consecutive trading days was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average closing price per share required by the NYSE for continued listing.  In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the company notified the NYSE of its intent to pursue actions to meet the minimum average share price requirement and restore its compliance with the relevant standards within the six-month period allowed by the NYSE. 

ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Sanchez Energy expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the continued listing and trading of the company’s common stock on the NYSE or ability to timely develop or successfully implement a plan that is acceptable to the NYSE. Known material factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the failure to successfully execute our business and financial strategies, the failure of acquired assets and our joint ventures to perform as anticipated, the costs of operations, delays, and any other difficulties related to producing oil or gas, the price of oil or gas, the marketing and sales of produced oil and gas, the estimates made in evaluating reserves, competition, general economic conditions and the ability to manage our growth, disruptions due to extreme weather conditions, the uncertainty of the stock market and its and other factors’ impact on our ability to return to conformity with NYSE’s market capitalization requirement and the minimum average share price requirement and other factors described in Sanchez Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Sanchez Energy's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.  Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Sanchez Energy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Sanchez Energy's filings with the SEC are available on our website at www.sanchezenergycorp.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by Sanchez Energy's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do occur, Sanchez Energy may not have correctly anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the extent of their impact on its actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of Sanchez Energy's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Sanchez Energy undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Smith

VP Investor Relations

(281) 925-4828

Cham King

Finance & Business Development

(713) 756-2797

General Inquiries: (713) 783-8000

www.sanchezenergycorp.com

SN-LOGOScreen.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 SN
Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Additional Continued Listing Standard
21 Dec SN
Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard
04 Dec SN
Sanchez Energy Announces Engagement of Financial Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives
19 Nov SN
Sanchez Energy to Pay Dividends on Series A and Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock in Common Stock
01 Nov SN
Sanchez Energy Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations Update
29 Oct SN
Sanchez Energy Announces Management Changes and Board Additions
25 Oct NUAN
Recent Analysis Shows Stellus Capital Investment, Nuance Communications, ProPetro Holding, Sanchez Energy, Granite Point Mortgage Trust, and Zosano Pharma Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
15 Oct SN
Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
25 Sep NAVI
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Community Health, Aradigm, Avnet, Sanchez Energy, Black Stone Minerals, and Navient — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
29 Aug SN
Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
4
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
5
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019

Related stock quotes

Sanchez Energy Corporati.. 0.2784 7.0% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:41
Jones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline
21:39
People’s Utah Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
21:37
Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. Signs LOI with Advanced Technologies Management, Inc.
21:34
American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
21:30
Sanchez Energy Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Additional Continued Listing Standard
21:30
BroadVision Announces Completion of Its Subsidiary Vmoso, Inc. Spin-Out via Private Placement
21:30
Virtu Announces Preliminary Estimated Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
21:20
WillScot Corporation Provides 2019 Guidance and Reaffirms 2018 Guidance
21:19
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 22:00:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-08 23:00:59 - 2019-01-08 22:00:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY