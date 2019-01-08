08/01/2019 15:08:01

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YRCW YRIV ALKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018

Get additional information about YRCW: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about YRIV: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Class Period: February 17, 2017 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about ALKS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

