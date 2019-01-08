08/01/2019 03:00:00

Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant

Las Vegas, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the recent launch of the world’s first Healthable™ hearing technology, Livio® AI, Starkey Hearing Technologies announces the first-ever Fall Detection and Alert capability within a hearing aid, as well as Heart Rate Measurement and built-in Virtual Assistant, on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show.

“This is such an exciting time to be a part of the hearing industry. We continue to transform the hearing aids with embedded sensors and artificial intelligence – whether it be through integrating Fall Alert, Heart Rate Measurement, Translation or a built-in Virtual Assistant,” Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering of Starkey Hearing Technologies, Achin Bhowmik, said. “And we are just getting started – with advanced environmental detection, geotagged settings, a natural user interface and now a rechargeable option, Livio AI is the ultimate in sound quality, in usability and a multi-functional, must-have device.”

Starkey Hearing Technologies has continued to push the boundaries for the hearing-impaired and is now introducing breakthrough features that are powered by artificial intelligence. At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, within the Engadget booth (GL12), in the Central Corridor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Starkey Hearing Technologies will showcase the multiple existing and new ground-breaking features and benefits built into Livio AI:

  • Fall Detection and Alerts – NEW

  • Heart Rate Measurement – NEW

  • Thrive Virtual Assistant, built on Google Assistant – NEW

  • Rechargeable option – NEW

  • Voice-to-text Transcription – NEW

  • Self Check for hearing performance – NEW

  • Translation in 27 languages

  • Natural user interface with tap control

  • Amazon® Alexa connectivity

Starkey Hearing Technologies is thrilled to introduce a product that can help give millions of people, their families and caregivers peace of mind. Fall Alert, a revolutionary feature of Livio AI, can detect falls and send alert messages to selected contacts. Starkey Hearing Technologies incorporated significant new inventions to avoid false-positives and flag only true falls.

Falling is a major health issue and a growing concern. According to the National Alliance for Caregivers, and AARP, more than 65 million people (29 percent of the U.S. population) currently provide care for a disabled, chronically ill or aged friend or family member. According to the National Council on Aging, every 11 seconds, an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall-related injury and one in every three older adults – about 12 million – fall every year in the U.S.

“I have always dreamed about making a monumental positive impact on society,” said Bill Austin, Founder and CEO of Starkey Hearing Technologies. “Livio AI and its fall-alert feature will not only provide peace of mind to caregivers but could potentially saves lives all over the world.”

Livio AI’s embedded sensors and artificial intelligence also paved the way for in-ear receivers that provide accurate heart-rate measurement and heart-rate recovery information. This empowers people to engage proactively in their own fitness efforts and improve their overall health.

To further add to the usability and multi-function of Livio AI, Starkey Hearing Technologies is introducing the Thrive Virtual Assistant, which is integrated with the Google Assistant for hands-free help whenever and wherever the wearer needs it. This application-based assistant can answer questions such as, “What’s today’s weather forecast?” It also allows the user to conveniently troubleshoot hearing-aid and accessory issues.

Livio AI includes a new mobile app—Thrive™ Hearing Control; and four new wireless accessories: Starkey Hearing Technologies TV, the Remote, Mini Remote Microphone and the Remote Microphone +.  With the Remote Microphone +, Livio AI is also the first hearing aid to feature Amazon® Alexa connectivity. 

“Livio AI is the best sounding hearing aid we have ever created, and our product roadmap will bring even more innovations and quality-of-life improvements. We want our customers to feel connected to all the people and activities they love. Fall detection, language translation, body- and cognitive-wellness tracking and heart measurement allow us to enable that. It’s about helping people hear the best they can possibly hear and using state-of-the-art technology and great design to lessen the stigma of hearing aids, ultimately allowing people to hear better, and live better,” said President of Starkey Hearing Technologies, Brandon Sawalich.

Livio AI is currently available in the U.S. and Canada, with global availability to more than 20 countries in early 2019. For more information about Livio AI hearing aids, the Thrive mobile app and new Starkey Hearing Technologies accessories, please visit www.starkey.com.

About Starkey Hearing Technologies    

Starkey Hearing Technologies is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned and operated provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 6,000 employees, operates 25 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.starkey.com.

 

Karen Spaeth

Starkey Hearing Technologies

952-947-4522

karen_spaeth@starkey.com

