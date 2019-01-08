08/01/2019 15:00:47

STMicroelectronics and Arilou Collaborate To Detect Automotive Hacking

Las Vegas, January 8, 2019 - Arilou Information Security Technologies, a supplier of high-end cyber security solutions for the automotive industry, part of NNG Group, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, are working together on the integration of Arilou's Intrusion Detection and Prevention system (IDPS) Software solution into ST's SPC58 Chorus series of 32-bit automotive microcontrollers (MCUs). The companies will share a demonstration of their efforts in a private suite at CES 2019, Jan 8-10 in Las Vegas.

The project to produce a fully integrated solution that addresses the emerging request for protection against intrusion via communication buses in Automotive Body and Gateway applications aims to deliver strong security to fleet managers and consumers.

"This development work allows us to see our software solution tailored to specific devices and applications in the automotive sector," said Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou. "As automotive cybersecurity pioneers, working on this project with ST has allowed us to be among the first to take real steps on a path leading to the fully secured vehicle."

Advanced security solutions require a multi-layer approach where both hardware and software monitor the data streams to detect communication anomalies. The combination of the Security Engine embedded in ST's SPC58 Chorus series of automotive MCUs with the capability of Arilou's IDPS software to detect traffic anomalies, provides a state-of-the art cyber-security solution.

"Securing the connected car is a multi-layer project and as a leading supplier of automotive processing solutions, ST is, and must continue to be, at the center of efforts to monitor systems, detect intrusions, and protect against those intrusions," said Luca Rodeschini, Head of Automotive Strategy and Microcontroller Business Unit, STMicroelectronics. "ST's product, technology, and market leadership requires us to work with security experts like Arilou to anticipate and meet cybersecurity challenges head on."

 

About Arilou

Israel-based Arilou, part of NNG Group, is the leading provider of pioneering cyber security solutions to the automotive industry. Its software IDPS security solution offers 100% detection and prevention rate and zero false positives, and has been independently tested by OEMs and institutions such as the University of Michigan Transport Research Institute (UMTRI). The company believes that with a holistic approach and multi-layered solutions, full protection of the vehicles will become a reality.

About NNG LLC

NNG is a global automotive software supplier aiming to provide the best in-car experience for all. The company focuses on delivering solutions with exceptional value for the connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience markets.

NNG is primarily known for its iGO Navigation software, with the majority of its work used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is currently installed on more than 50 million devices worldwide, with 38 car brands.

NNG has local presence on all continents, including offices in the US (4), Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary (2), Israel, China, India, South Africa, and Japan, ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.

For more info, please visit https://ariloutech.com

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

