Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), has declared the following distributions:
Units
Distribution Period
Amount (Per Unit)
Record Date
Payment Date
|Series A Preferred Units
|November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019
|$0.4531
|February 8, 2019
|February 15, 2019
|Series B Preferred Units
|November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019
|$0.5313
|February 8, 2019
|February 15, 2019
|Series E Preferred Units
|November 15, 2018 to February 14, 2019
|$0.5547
|February 8, 2019
|February 15, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
About Teekay Offshore
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership with consolidated assets of approximately $5.4 billion, comprised of 63 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS) and conventional tankers. The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively Brookfield), and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) own 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively, of Teekay Offshore’s general partner.
Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and “TOO PR E”, respectively.
For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:
Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com
Teekay logo.jpg